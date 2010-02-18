Announcement

Will the US have another election in 2028?

  • #1

    Will the US have another election in 2028?

    A real one, not a fake one just for show.
    5
    Yes
    100.00%
    5
    No
    0%
    0
  • #2
    Only if terminators have elections.
    • #3
      Why a fake one? You think the dems are already throwing in the towel?

      • #4
        Obviously there will be no election in 28.

        Instead there will be one after Trump went 81, which we all know is the age limit.
