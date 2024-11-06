Announcement

  • #1

    The garbage thread

    Too soon?
  • #2
    For what? Proving you're an *******? I'd say it's way too late for that.
    • #3
      Originally posted by N35t0r View Post
      For what? Proving you're an *******? I'd say it's way too late for that.
      Well said. I say kudos. Oh, I am not an ***********, I am garbage - from the puppet himself.... or at least from the puppet master who told him to say that.
      Last edited by My Wife Hates CIV; November 6, 2024, 03:55.

      • #4
        Hey ming... change distinguished to garbage...if you so please. I would accept the new title with honor.

        • #5
          We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted,' Harris' campaign co-chair said

          Wait!! Are we not accepting the elettion.results??!! You can get charged for this. Walk carefully harris.

          • #6
            Harris will not speak from Howard University on election night as planned

            I guess she doesn't have any 'trash talk' tonight.

            • #7
              Didn't know you were Puerto Rican.

              • #8
                Some people seem to be taking the election results hard
                Some people seem to be taking the election results hard

                • #9
                  The polls kinda missed it. People had enough of the puppet. Harris was just the next puppet. Should couldn't even answer questions. Just that blank look for a moment... and the same responses time after time. Time for left to eat left. Harris and Walz will be given the blame.

                  • #10
                    The polls said it was even with a chance of a +2 either way. It ended up +2 Trump, if he wins the popular vote (which is what I find surprising), then the polls predicted that with about 20% chance.

                    In all three elections, the vote has been towards Trump, which is unlikely (maybe 10%) but not that unlikely (10% isn't that unlikely).

                    Or the polls just can't capture all of the Trump voters, and when he is on the ballot you need to shift things towards him by about +2.

                    • #11
                      It seems noteworthy that Trump (if I'm reading this right) got 35% of NYC's largely Puerto Rican Hispanic vote. And just did incredibly well in NYC in general, including with black people.
                      • #12
                        The exit polls I saw said that Trump won hispanic men.

                        Noah points out that this election should be the final proof that identity politics does not work outside of the African American community, which has a unique experience and history in the US. See https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/identity-politics-isnt-working .

                        • #13
                          Trump also got 20% of the black vote which is a record high.
                          • #14
                            There were reports that it was that high, but the final numbers look more like 13%. Still higher than before.

                            https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/interactive/2024/exit-polls-2024-election/?itid=sr_1_865b407c-39dc-475f-96e6-d2fad8081ed5


                            • #15
                              We will see when all votes are counted.
