An orthological world

    An orthological world

    And not an orthinological

    I bet even the most lukewarm europeans are having a field day


    Noone in their right mind thinks we can relly in that clown parade known as the US

    it has been a constant shock to everyone in europe the depravity of that country



    we are between a euroasian nuclear dictator and clowns
