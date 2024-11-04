When will the shooting start?
American Election
American Election6While the polls are still opened.50.00%3When the polls close, but before results are announced.0%0When a few of the east coast results are announced.0%0After Trumps speach.50.00%3
The poll is expired.There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.Tags: None
Is a speach a speech about peaches? A speech given while eating peaches? A speech given in Georgia? Inquiring minds want to know.Last edited by N35t0r; November 5, 2024, 08:40. Reason: autocorrect corrected my postIndifference is Bliss
#2.1BeBMan commentedNovember 5, 2024, 05:27Editing a commentA speach is like a poast, just that the former is read from a teleprompter
Clearly a misspelling. It should be "after Trump's screach"No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Took me an hour and 15 minutes to vote. I really wish there was this kind of turn out for every election. Not sure why so many want their voice to be heard only every four years when the Electoral College makes 85% of the population's vote irrelevant.
Thankfully my vote actually matters. Go Badgers! (that's Wisconsin for you out of towners... and you FIBs, looking at you Ming, can stay out)Founder of The Glory of War, CHAMPIONS OF APOLYTON!!!
'92 & '96 Perot, '00 & '04 Bush, '08 & '12 Obama, '16 Clinton, '20 Biden, '24 Harris
Indifference is Bliss
Yes! Reach for the screech!No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
A friend of mine wrote elsewhere, "It is like the entire country is waiting for the results of an STD test."There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
They vote on a week day to make it more difficult for poor people to vote, they wait for 5 houts to vote!!! (we vote in 2 minutes)
This is not democracy , this is a parody of democracy
still better than russia but a parody
it is apaprent that the US is a land of crazied irrelevant manic people
this is now obvious the world over
that doesn't concern me much
what concerns me is that the European commission starts to look more and more like the greek corrupted system
they place our corrputed people in their ranks, they parrot our corrupted policies and propaganda.
I believe that german shedog van der lainer or something is the worst piece of sh!t to ever grace the continent and yes I am worried about europe.
it starts to look like greece
Obviosuly I'm not talking about the average american german greek european (or russian) guy that would all have fun around the barbeque but about political systems
From 1967 to 1974 with the full support of the US
