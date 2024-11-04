Announcement

American Election

  #1

    American Election

    When will the shooting start?
    While the polls are still opened.
    When the polls close, but before results are announced.
    When a few of the east coast results are announced.
    After Trumps speach.
    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
  #2
    Is a speach a speech about peaches? A speech given while eating peaches? A speech given in Georgia? Inquiring minds want to know.
    Last edited by N35t0r; November 5, 2024, 08:40.
    BeBMan
      #2.1
      BeBMan commented
      November 5, 2024, 05:27
      A speach is like a poast, just that the former is read from a teleprompter
  #3
    Oh the suspense. Why is it taking so long??? In Russia we'd know who the winner is already, and even before election day
    #4
      Clearly a misspelling. It should be "after Trump's screach"
      #5
        Took me an hour and 15 minutes to vote. I really wish there was this kind of turn out for every election. Not sure why so many want their voice to be heard only every four years when the Electoral College makes 85% of the population's vote irrelevant.

        Thankfully my vote actually matters. Go Badgers! (that's Wisconsin for you out of towners... and you FIBs, looking at you Ming, can stay out)
        '92 & '96 Perot, '00 & '04 Bush, '08 & '12 Obama, '16 Clinton, '20 Biden, '24 Harris
        #6
          Originally posted by Donegeal View Post
          Took me an hour and 15 minutes to vote. I really wish there was this kind of turn out for every election. Not sure why so many want their voice to be heard only every four years when the Electoral College makes 85% of the population's vote irrelevant.

          Thankfully my vote actually matters. Go Badgers! (that's Wisconsin for you out of towners... and you FIBs, looking at you Ming, can stay out)
          You should update your signature then.
          Donegeal
            #6.1
            Donegeal commented
            November 5, 2024, 13:08
            Good idea... took me awhile... it's been years since I updated it.
        #7
          Originally posted by The Mad Monk View Post
          Clearly a misspelling. It should be "after Trump's screach"
          Like a "screech", but it's a reach?

          #8
            Yes! Reach for the screech!
            #9
              I did my best to cancel out Oerdin's vote (two weeks ago...)
              #10
                A friend of mine wrote elsewhere, "It is like the entire country is waiting for the results of an STD test."
                #11
                  They vote on a week day to make it more difficult for poor people to vote, they wait for 5 houts to vote!!! (we vote in 2 minutes)


                  This is not democracy , this is a parody of democracy


                  still better than russia but a parody
                  #12
                    it is apaprent that the US is a land of crazied irrelevant manic people


                    this is now obvious the world over


                    that doesn't concern me much


                    what concerns me is that the European commission starts to look more and more like the greek corrupted system


                    they place our corrputed people in their ranks, they parrot our corrupted policies and propaganda.


                    I believe that german shedog van der lainer or something is the worst piece of sh!t to ever grace the continent and yes I am worried about europe.

                    it starts to look like greece

                    #13
                      Obviosuly I'm not talking about the average american german greek european (or russian) guy that would all have fun around the barbeque but about political systems

                      #14
                        Wasn't Greece a fascist dictatorship a couple decades ago?
                        #15
                          From 1967 to 1974 with the full support of the US

