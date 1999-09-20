Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Right-wing populist parties: a novelty or sth already seen before

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Right-wing populist parties: a novelty or sth already seen before

    Are the huge successes of parties like Rassemblement National in France and Alternative fÃ¼r Deutschland in Germany an entirely fresh phenomenon or just the return of something seen long ago? Discuss
    Tags: None
  • #2
    short answer: history doesn't repeat but it rhymes.

    Comment

    • #3
      I blame them Greeks for inventing everything, incl. demagoguery â€‹
      Blah

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X