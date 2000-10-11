Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

germany wants to stop nazis

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    germany wants to stop nazis

    snip snip
    Last edited by Bereta_Eder; September 13, 2024, 00:13.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    german is terrified that nazis win in some of its states


    so it thinks, we will put all the illegal imkgrants in greece


    but ypou can't

    I appreciate germany generally

    Comment

    • #3
      How about some snip snip on nazis.
      Blah

      Comment

      • #4
        Why not vote for CDU instead? AfD are *****es of CDU.

        Comment

        • #5
          Many of the big names in AfD used to be centrists in the CDU 20 years ago. Or at least so German posters I have read have claimed. I also hear many people vote for them as a kind of protest vote because the traditional parties don't seem to listen to many voters.
          Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

          Comment

          Previous template Next
          Working...
          X