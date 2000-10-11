snip snip
germany wants to stop nazis
germany wants to stop nazis
german is terrified that nazis win in some of its states
so it thinks, we will put all the illegal imkgrants in greece
but ypou can't
I appreciate germany generally
Why not vote for CDU instead? AfD are *****es of CDU.
Many of the big names in AfD used to be centrists in the CDU 20 years ago. Or at least so German posters I have read have claimed. I also hear many people vote for them as a kind of protest vote because the traditional parties don't seem to listen to many voters.Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
