First Private Space Walk

A billionaire and an engineer have become the first non-professional crew to perform one of the riskiest manoeuvres in space - a spacewalk.
Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis stepped out of the SpaceX spacecraft around 15 minutes apart, starting at 11:52BST, wearing specially-designed suits.
"Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here Earth sure looks like a perfect world," Mr Isaacman said as he exited.
It was commercially funded by Mr Isaacman. Before, only astronauts with government-funded space agencies had done a spacewalk.
Images broadcast live showed the two crew emerge from the white Dragon capsule to float 435 miles (700km) above the blue Earth below.
Mr Isaacman emerged first, wiggling his limbs, hands and feet to test his suit. He returned back inside the hatch, and Ms Gillis, who works for SpaceX, then climbed out.
Both crew narrated their spacewalk, describing how their suits performed outside of the craft.
(snip snip)
â€‹
Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis stepped out of the SpaceX spacecraft around 15 minutes apart, starting at 11:52BST, wearing specially-designed suits.
"Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here Earth sure looks like a perfect world," Mr Isaacman said as he exited.
It was commercially funded by Mr Isaacman. Before, only astronauts with government-funded space agencies had done a spacewalk.
Images broadcast live showed the two crew emerge from the white Dragon capsule to float 435 miles (700km) above the blue Earth below.
Mr Isaacman emerged first, wiggling his limbs, hands and feet to test his suit. He returned back inside the hatch, and Ms Gillis, who works for SpaceX, then climbed out.
Both crew narrated their spacewalk, describing how their suits performed outside of the craft.
(snip snip)
â€‹
full: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c86l6j2w865o
Haven't seen it. Was it actually a walk or did they have those Nasa thingies that just let you fly around?
I remember we (other forum, ages ago) had some guy stating that the moon landing must be fake since cosmic radiation (or something) would fry anyone. No idea about that, but that would go for any in-space activity?
However, these guys had new space suits, so maybe they cheated ...
Comment