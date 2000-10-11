Announcement

blue danish cheese

  #1

    blue danish cheese

    it's awosome, very cheap and has a 50% fat so if you want to die quicly please indulge

    goes well with chardonet wine
  #2
    i've been swimming 2 hours every day so I think I am entitled to it

    i'm a lean mean swimming blue chese eating machine

    #3
      also I am wathivng a broadcast about danzel ashington which is subbed in greek from a french documentary (about a black american actor - and fences is really awsome)

      also it is dumb that there are such a huge nazi force in the US. at least the nazis were a bit socialist, americans have no saving grace

      #4
        joking of course

        I'm aslo driniong rakjia whcih turkey SOMEHOW won a patented source of origin from the EU!!!

        haaaaaaaaaaahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa the creteans are going to be pulling at their tits with the fervour of a brazilian monkley in heat

        #5
          Isn't Rakija Serbian? /s
          Indifference is Bliss

          #6
            it is... it is....

            haha


            in the balkans/turkey


            90% of things are greek and 9% of things are persian


            but yeah rakjia is serbian




            salut! :beer:

