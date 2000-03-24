I don't buy that whole X-Men propaganda

This thread is semi-serious. Here's the thing:
In many scifi/whatever movies etc. there's this idea that the genetically enhanced, mutated or somehow altered humans will end up as an oppressed minority.
This is a regular theme in the X-men movies, and as a way to approach the whole topic of oppressed minorities if can work or not.
However, I'm super-sceptic that something like this will be a huge issue for humanity if we ever have to deal with altered humans on a regular basis - if it's via genetics and/or computer tech/implanted chips to improve certain abilities, or whatever.
IMO the cyberpunk approach to hard tech stuff is a much more realistic scenario:
From my vast expertise there, which comes from reading William Gibson ages ago, I think it will be more about the old story of who can affort to get the best stuff, and how the rest will cope via a combi of legal means, gray/black market stuff, and the related organized crime to fill the gaps.
Like you can have superduper Zeiss optics as eye-enhancements/replacements -- if you can pay for them. If you're not rich to begin with, there's always ways, whether legal or not, if we go with Gibson's approach.
The main conflict will not be about being enhanced or non-enhanced, but as always, about have's and have-nots, maybe with some societies allowing for easier access and better chance to climb the enhancement ladder.
And it might even be that the have's end up opressing the have-nots which can't afford the most recent (or any) new stuff. Just an idea.
I'm running this now thru ChatGPT and sell the result as deep thought reseach paper
