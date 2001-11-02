Announcement

    Why do you suck so badly?

    America:


    Russia:


    What a freaking disgrace!

    In Soviet Russia you will never see homeless people, drug addicts or a blatant criminals, trying to steal your phone or whatever you have.

    You will never see a bunch of homeless people, drug-addicts or criminal hetto at ANY OF THE RUSSIAN CITIES.
    What I see about NYC - is just shoking me! And this is your best city, suckers?

    You are the thirld World country America, when it comes to pretty much everything, except your dollar (which is fading away thanks to your robbery of other countries FE reserves - you saw the branch of the tree you are seating at, you dumbass IDIOTS!!!).

    Your crime rate is stunning!

    The number of prisoners in your private jails, where people are treated like slaves is unprecedented. You are the country with the largest number of prisoners ever! GULAG, my ass!!!

    Your homeless rate is stunning (the homeownership in USA is 65%, in Soviet Russia it is 93%) that is why you have so many homeless people and criminals, at the same time you have to try really hard to find a SINGLE one homeless person in any of the Soviet Russia's cities.

    â€‹Your literacy rate is 79%!
    79 freaking percent!!! In the 21st century!!!

    What a self-PRing clowns you are!
    A Hollywood clowns!
  • #2
    And you will never see a single homeless veteran in Soviet Russia, because unlike you we honor and take care about our heroes.

    Comment

    • #3
      Whereas you, as a Russian, are so secure in your superiority that you feel compelled to come on here and vomit up diatribes about how much better your country is. Sometimes replying to yourself a dozen times in a row.
      • Likes 1

      Comment

      • #4
        Sorry, I was drunk, though I never vomit.

        Comment

        • #5
          Not that I am much sober again
          So, my festival of self-proclaimed Russian superiority may continue.â€‹

          Comment

          • #6
            (I am in a "snip-snip" Paiktis style).

            Comment

            • #7
              I have a bigger appartments, but as I've said earlier - all communal payments (garbage disposal, water, electricity, gas, heating, Internet - you name it, alltogether worth about 50$ a month). And I have a bigger sport yard over my window. I live in Siberia, not in Moscow. And my city is clean as Moscow, no piles of garbage like in London, no swarms of rats like in Paris (no a single rat actually), no homeless people, no junkies, like in NYC.
              You can go everywhere at night without a threat to be robbed, your kids can play at the courtyard without any threat of being kidnapped or abused by maniacs.
              And my city has over one million of population.

              This is the real Soviet Russia, baby!
              No the one you have in your brainwashed heads!â€‹

              The review of a foreigner:

              Comment

              • #8
                The Scotsman from Glasgow strikes again against your Western stereotypes:

                Comment

                • #9
                  Who told you NYC was our greatest?
                  They lied.
                  Comment

                  • #10
                    As far, as I know NY is the biggest American city.
                    But, I'll be glad if Austin is better.
                    (and somehow I am sure it is).

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Just motice how clean our cities are, despite the crowd at night:


                      And compare it with London:


                      (insanity!!!)

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Five reasons to hear this guy:

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          Austin? Austin is a smaller NYC, with a drawl.
                          Comment

