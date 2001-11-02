Why do you suck so badly?

America:
Russia:
What a freaking disgrace!
In Soviet Russia you will never see homeless people, drug addicts or a blatant criminals, trying to steal your phone or whatever you have.
You will never see a bunch of homeless people, drug-addicts or criminal hetto at ANY OF THE RUSSIAN CITIES.
What I see about NYC - is just shoking me! And this is your best city, suckers?
You are the thirld World country America, when it comes to pretty much everything, except your dollar (which is fading away thanks to your robbery of other countries FE reserves - you saw the branch of the tree you are seating at, you dumbass IDIOTS!!!).
Your crime rate is stunning!
The number of prisoners in your private jails, where people are treated like slaves is unprecedented. You are the country with the largest number of prisoners ever! GULAG, my ass!!!
Your homeless rate is stunning (the homeownership in USA is 65%, in Soviet Russia it is 93%) that is why you have so many homeless people and criminals, at the same time you have to try really hard to find a SINGLE one homeless person in any of the Soviet Russia's cities.
â€‹Your literacy rate is 79%!
79 freaking percent!!! In the 21st century!!!
What a self-PRing clowns you are!
A Hollywood clowns!
