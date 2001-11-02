Serb's poetry.

Is it understable?
Please, correct any of my mistakes!!!
Everything has gone wrong, You're my friend, I'm your foe,
How did things come to that, despite the feelings?
This April we were strong, swore in love to the toe,
Moscowâ€™s streets, rainy day, there are only leaves!
Third day of this month is a day of silence,
The day when ashberry will start to flame,
Paper promises are on fire,
Itâ€™s the day, when I am giving inâ€¦
Iâ€™ll turn the page of calendar,
And itâ€™s September third again,
I look at photo in my hand,
And itâ€™s September third again,
Just tell me why; Just tell me why,
We separated at this day,
Despite we were so serious,
At the September two?
Just tell me why; Just tell me why,
We separated at this day?
Despite we were so serious,
At the September two...
A flock of cranes over sun,
Here is your daughter, here is my son,
All of them need our parent's care,
We have played our love, like a dream with no pain,
A chilly wind will remain, but this date came again:
Itâ€™s September three - the day of silence,
The day when ashberry will start to flame,
Paper promises are on fire,
Itâ€™s the day, when I am giving inâ€¦
Iâ€™ll turn the page of calendar,
And itâ€™s September third again,
I look at photo in my hand,
And itâ€™s September third again,
Just tell me why; Just tell me why,
We separated at this day,
Despite we were so serious,
At the September two...
Just tell me why; Just tell me why?
We separated at this day,
Despite we were so serious,
At the September two...
Iâ€™ll turn the page of calendar,
And itâ€™s September third again,
I look at photo in my hand,
And itâ€™s September third again,
Just tell me why; Just tell me why,
We separated at this day,
Despite we were so serious,
At the September two...
Just tell me why; Just tell me why,
We separated at this day,
We were so God damn seriousâ€¦
At the September two...
Any feedback will be pretty much appreciated! Please, correct me!!!
