It was filmed using a hidden camera but it is refreshing to hear someone from the Biden administration admit the corruption and abuse of power. I wonder how Ming will react, how he will try to dodge and deflect from this admission, in order to continue to justify his TDS?
DOJ Chief of Public Affairs admits all the charges against Trump are politically motivated.
Gee... he continues to break the law, and you just want to give him a pass.
Equal justice for all, as long as it isn't Trump.
And the truly mentally challenged people are the ones that keep believing all his lie.
Continue drinking the kool aid on your alt right site.Keep on Civin'
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
I am sure Biden's DOJ had every reason to not tell the truth. Oh, wait...
And Trump is on tape actually breaking the law... but you will just keep making excuses for him.
Here you have one person giving his opinion... You can find a bunch of Republicans who are actually on record saying Trump is bad, but that doesn't matter to you.
But keep enjoying your alt right circle jerk site... and keep believing all of Trumps lies.Keep on Civin'
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
Deity
- 22 Mar 2000
- 15159
A spokesperson for the Southern District of New York badmouthing his state level colleagues. He says "state-level" specifically. How does this translate to "all the charges"? Come on, you're better than this.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
He spoke specifically about all three cases.
A drunk guy in a bar who works for SDNY was mouthing off and you think this is proof of anything whatsoever, but everyone else has Trump Derangement Syndrome.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - FranÃ§ois de La Rochefoucauld
Gee... almost all the books written by Trumps ex staffers paint him as a complete tool... but you want to latch on to this as truth while ignoring anything anti Trump? Oh, but please blame EVERYTHING on TDS because NOTHING NEGATIVE about Trump is true.Keep on Civin'
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
it is possible that Trump is a narcissistic tool and also that "lawfare" is being used to contain him. I think, however that the "lawfare" may consist simply of investigators and prosecutors judging that they will be able to leverage jury bias against Trump to make the charges stick rather than some criminal subversion of the system (like planting evidence). The closest they came to that would be leveraging the Steele dossier for further investigation back in the Russian collusion investigation. Is taking advantage of jury political bias or bias against a public figure really "lawfare"?
