  #1

    Who was the child's rights advocate who used to post here?

    Wasn't there an old poster here back during the Bush administration who advocated for youth rights and a lowering of the voting age? I recall he used to post clips of himself appearing on new programs but can't remember the posters user name
    OzzyKP
      Very good Zee... You are correct
        The fact I am not respected as an official old-timer here is a grave injustice.

        But thank you.
          Originally posted by ZEE View Post
          OzzyKP
          Yep. We ran into each other at a Metallica concert once.
            Nice to be remembered. Whatâ€™s up?
              Are you still into kids?
                I'm into my three daughters.
                  Originally posted by OzzyKP View Post
                  Nice to be remembered. Whatâ€™s up?
                  Just remembering an old thread with you doing a TV interview but I was saddened that I couldn't remember your user name. I imagine you are no longer active in youth voting rights these days?
                    Originally posted by Dinner View Post

                    Just remembering an old thread with you doing a TV interview but I was saddened that I couldn't remember your user name. I imagine you are no longer active in youth voting rights these days?
                    I still support the cause, just not doing it professionally any more and between work and family donâ€™t have much time to do much else directly. I still help here and there when I can.
