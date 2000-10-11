paiktis is crash vis a vis USA

- The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository -Check it out, and enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action.
- 25 themes/skins/styles are now available to members. Check the select drop-down at the bottom-left of each page.
- Call To Power 2 Cradle 3+ mod in progress: https://apolyton.net/forum/other-games/call-to-power-2/ctp2-creation/9437883-making-cradle-3-fully-compatible-with-the-apolyton-edition
Working...
Comment