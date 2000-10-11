Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

US is a brazilian jungle

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    US is a brazilian jungle

    For some reason youtube offered me videos of seriosuily mentally ill peopel either shotting cops (beucase guns are free in the US) or people who are mentally ill going through the US legal system


    what kind of pieces of sh!t are you
    Tags: None
  • #2
    your cops are VERY professional

    what good does that do if guns are free

    Comment

    • #3
      snip snip
      Last edited by Bereta_Eder; Today, 08:11.

      Comment

      • #4
        snip snip
        Last edited by Bereta_Eder; Today, 08:09.

        Comment

        • #5
          snip snip
          Last edited by Bereta_Eder; Today, 08:08.

          Comment

          • #6
            snip snip
            Last edited by Bereta_Eder; Today, 08:08.

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X