The ship leaves for the islands in a few hours so I thought I'd buy some beer red beer from the company vergina which is a macedonian company in northrtn greece.
It makes amazing red beers (or are they called scalet charlotte the harlot who knows)
Vergina was were the macedonian golden box of alexander the great dynasty was found it's a few kiloemeters off thesaloniki.
All these make drinking the beer a more sophisticated act
