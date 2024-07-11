Everyone is turning on Biden (aka the puppet). Yes, everyone watched the debate. Everyone who now is saying to Biden (aka the puppet) drop out of the race knew for a fact months ago Biden (aka the puppet) was not fit to run. They all knew this months ago. Why the concern now?
I am confused. Where was this concern months ago??
The man has been a potato for years. Why do you think he spent the 2020 campaign hiding in his basement?Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
The Democrat elites hate democracy and even appealed all the way to the supreme court (where they won) claiming the Dem Party was a private group which could outright rig primaries any way it wanted to. Sadly, the supreme court back in 2016 agreed. They want to continue doing that now in 2024 with the proposed last minute rule change to allow electors to vote in secret instead of for who won the primary votes. Democracy is just a talking point to fool gullible followers because Democrats hate Democracy. Why do you think they still have super delegates?Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
The Democrat party was the first real threat to democracy in the US. It's so rich to see them campaigning against Trump as a "threat to democracy". I haven't trusted them since their "secretary of state" project aggressively succeeded in getting their hand picked Mark Ritchie as Minnesota Secretary of State just in time to save Al Frankin's US Senate campaign by adding convicted felons ballots and "finding" 933 extra votes after the official deadline.
Originally posted by EPW View PostYour candidate lost a close election and you're still holding a grudge 16 years later. This explains soooo much.
but I'll humor you for a moment. What are some of the soooo much explained by me holding a grudge 16 years later? a few examples? it sounds like there must be at least several things.
Originally posted by Ming View PostGee... many republicans think Trump isn't fit to run, but his cult follows him no matter what mistakes and stupid things he says.
And he is a convicted felon.
no. I haven't had a candidate my entire life. I advocate for a parliamentary system or at least instant run off balloting to get rid of the BS "2 party system" choices we keep having to choke on. The election 16 years ago was an epiphany. of course I still hold a grudge. When should I stop 'holding a grudge' for Trump's bull**** behavior 06 Jan 2024?
Republican politicians in Minnesota at the time said Mark Ritchie did a great job with the recount. This includes a previous Secretary of State who is a Republican. Ritchie was the only Democrat(DFL actually) on the canvassing board. Yet you believe pseudo-fascist "reporting" from people like(though not necessarily including) Rush Limbaugh. Votes are found all the time in recounts. That's one reason to do recounts. You say you don't believe in the criminal justice system, yet you think "felons" shouldn't be able to vote. BTW, Felon votes weren't "added", they were already there, and amounted to less than the difference in the margin of victory, assuming they all went to the Dems.
You ignore the cynical use of the justice system by Senator Coleman to try to overturn the election results. He wanted to prevent the Democrats from having a filibuster-proof senate for as long as possible, and he managed to drag it out until June.
So, to me, this says you don't care about the facts, you are vulnerable to right-wing propaganda, all of your thoughts in the vicinity of politics are maligned by an underlying hatred of the democratic party, and in your heart you want to live under a dictatorship.
Oh it says a lot about you. Your "epiphany" was complete nonsense.
Republican politicians in Minnesota at the time said Mark Ritchie did a great job with the recount. This includes a previous Secretary of State who is a Republican. Ritchie was the only Democrat(DFL actually) on the canvassing board. Yet you believe pseudo-fascist "reporting" from people like(though not necessarily including) Rush Limbaugh. Votes are found all the time in recounts. That's one reason to do recounts. You say you don't believe in the criminal justice system, yet you think "felons" shouldn't be able to vote. BTW, Felon votes weren't "added", they were already there, and amounted to less than the difference in the margin of victory, assuming they all went to the Dems.
You ignore the cynical use of the justice system by Senator Coleman to try to overturn the election results. He wanted to prevent the Democrats from having a filibuster-proof senate for as long as possible, and he managed to drag it out until June.
So, to me, this says you don't care about the facts, you are vulnerable to right-wing propaganda, all of your thoughts in the vicinity of politics are maligned by an underlying hatred of the democratic party, and in your heart you want to live under a dictatorship.
I've never listened to a single minute of Limbaugh apart from clips in fact checks where he managed to make a bigger arse of himself than I had already assumed. I in fact don't object to felons voting but I *do* object to not following existing election laws to the letter. It has to be perfectly executed above board as much as humanly possible.
Yep, right-wing nonsense.
Stay focused ming, this thread is about Biden the dems and how they have lied for years about the puppets mental state. The "cult" are those who have believed otherwise all along when it has been obviously clear. So again, where was all this concern from dems even two months ago??? What changed?
I'm just pointing out your hypocrisy
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
