I am confused. Where was this concern months ago??

    I am confused. Where was this concern months ago??

    Everyone is turning on Biden (aka the puppet). Yes, everyone watched the debate. Everyone who now is saying to Biden (aka the puppet) drop out of the race knew for a fact months ago Biden (aka the puppet) was not fit to run. They all knew this months ago. Why the concern now?
    This is dems showing their true colors. Nothing more than 🐀 on a sinking ship.

      Gee... many republicans think Trump isn't fit to run, but his cult follows him no matter what mistakes and stupid things he says.
      And he is a convicted felon.
      Keep on Civin'
      RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

        Nobody in the Dem party had the balls to primary Biden

          Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
          Everyone is turning on Biden (aka the puppet). Yes, everyone watched the debate. Everyone who now is saying to Biden (aka the puppet) drop out of the race knew for a fact months ago Biden (aka the puppet) was not fit to run. They all knew this months ago. Why the concern now?
          Three weeks ago the MSM was busy repeating Democrat talking points lying and gaslighting that Joe Biden "was as sharp as he ever was". They had spent half a decade lying and denying, covering up, and pretending we can't believe what we see with our own eyes. No, your eyes were part of a supposed "right wing conspiracy".

          The man has been a potato for years. Why do you think he spent the 2020 campaign hiding in his basement?
          Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

            Originally posted by giblets View Post
            Nobody in the Dem party had the balls to primary Biden
            Actually several tried and the DNC blocked them out. They even waged lawfare against RFK trying to deny him ballot access to the point he had to switch from a Democrat to an independent. The DNC rigged the 2024 primary against RFK just like they rigged the 2016 and 2020 primaries against Bernie. Anyone remember how the DNC gave all the debate questions ahead of time to Hillary but not Bernie and kept making him sue to get ballot access? Then in 2020's primary they ordered everyone but Joe Biden out so they would have a chance to stop Bernie on Super Tuesday when Bernie was well ahead.

            The Democrat elites hate democracy and even appealed all the way to the supreme court (where they won) claiming the Dem Party was a private group which could outright rig primaries any way it wanted to. Sadly, the supreme court back in 2016 agreed. They want to continue doing that now in 2024 with the proposed last minute rule change to allow electors to vote in secret instead of for who won the primary votes. Democracy is just a talking point to fool gullible followers because Democrats hate Democracy. Why do you think they still have super delegates?
            Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
              The Democrat party was the first real threat to democracy in the US. It's so rich to see them campaigning against Trump as a "threat to democracy". I haven't trusted them since their "secretary of state" project aggressively succeeded in getting their hand picked Mark Ritchie as Minnesota Secretary of State just in time to save Al Frankin's US Senate campaign by adding convicted felons ballots and "finding" 933 extra votes after the official deadline.

                Your candidate lost a close election and you're still holding a grudge 16 years later. This explains soooo much.
                  Originally posted by EPW View Post
                  Your candidate lost a close election and you're still holding a grudge 16 years later. This explains soooo much.
                  no. I haven't had a candidate my entire life. I advocate for a parliamentary system or at least instant run off balloting to get rid of the BS "2 party system" choices we keep having to choke on. The election 16 years ago was an epiphany. of course I still hold a grudge. When should I stop 'holding a grudge' for Trump's bull**** behavior 06 Jan 2024?

                  but I'll humor you for a moment. What are some of the soooo much explained by me holding a grudge 16 years later? a few examples? it sounds like there must be at least several things.

                    Originally posted by Ming View Post
                    Gee... many republicans think Trump isn't fit to run, but his cult follows him no matter what mistakes and stupid things he says.
                    And he is a convicted felon.
                    Stay focused ming, this thread is about Biden the dems and how they have lied for years about the puppets mental state. The "cult" are those who have believed otherwise all along when it has been obviously clear. So again, where was all this concern from dems even two months ago??? What changed?

                      But what about the emails???
                        Originally posted by Geronimo View Post

                        no. I haven't had a candidate my entire life. I advocate for a parliamentary system or at least instant run off balloting to get rid of the BS "2 party system" choices we keep having to choke on. The election 16 years ago was an epiphany. of course I still hold a grudge. When should I stop 'holding a grudge' for Trump's bull**** behavior 06 Jan 2024?

                        but I'll humor you for a moment. What are some of the soooo much explained by me holding a grudge 16 years later? a few examples? it sounds like there must be at least several things.
                        Oh it says a lot about you. Your "epiphany" was complete nonsense.
                        Republican politicians in Minnesota at the time said Mark Ritchie did a great job with the recount. This includes a previous Secretary of State who is a Republican. Ritchie was the only Democrat(DFL actually) on the canvassing board. Yet you believe pseudo-fascist "reporting" from people like(though not necessarily including) Rush Limbaugh. Votes are found all the time in recounts. That's one reason to do recounts. You say you don't believe in the criminal justice system, yet you think "felons" shouldn't be able to vote. BTW, Felon votes weren't "added", they were already there, and amounted to less than the difference in the margin of victory, assuming they all went to the Dems.
                        You ignore the cynical use of the justice system by Senator Coleman to try to overturn the election results. He wanted to prevent the Democrats from having a filibuster-proof senate for as long as possible, and he managed to drag it out until June.
                        So, to me, this says you don't care about the facts, you are vulnerable to right-wing propaganda, all of your thoughts in the vicinity of politics are maligned by an underlying hatred of the democratic party, and in your heart you want to live under a dictatorship.

                          Originally posted by EPW View Post

                          Oh it says a lot about you. Your "epiphany" was complete nonsense.
                          Republican politicians in Minnesota at the time said Mark Ritchie did a great job with the recount. This includes a previous Secretary of State who is a Republican. Ritchie was the only Democrat(DFL actually) on the canvassing board. Yet you believe pseudo-fascist "reporting" from people like(though not necessarily including) Rush Limbaugh. Votes are found all the time in recounts. That's one reason to do recounts. You say you don't believe in the criminal justice system, yet you think "felons" shouldn't be able to vote. BTW, Felon votes weren't "added", they were already there, and amounted to less than the difference in the margin of victory, assuming they all went to the Dems.
                          You ignore the cynical use of the justice system by Senator Coleman to try to overturn the election results. He wanted to prevent the Democrats from having a filibuster-proof senate for as long as possible, and he managed to drag it out until June.
                          So, to me, this says you don't care about the facts, you are vulnerable to right-wing propaganda, all of your thoughts in the vicinity of politics are maligned by an underlying hatred of the democratic party, and in your heart you want to live under a dictatorship.
                          Mark Ritchie first got on my political radar when he ran for secretary of state and I became aware of his far to the left of center political background and found that his candidacy was largely a result of the extremely partisan "Secretary of State Project". When the recount began Colman had a lead of more than 200 and when it finished they had succeeded in transforming that into a 225 vote lead for Franken. The secretary of state project believed that getting Ritchie elected could secure partisan objectives. I merely assume they were sincere in trying to secure partisan goals through the office of the secretary of state.

                          I've never listened to a single minute of Limbaugh apart from clips in fact checks where he managed to make a bigger arse of himself than I had already assumed. I in fact don't object to felons voting but I *do* object to not following existing election laws to the letter. It has to be perfectly executed above board as much as humanly possible.​

                            Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post

                            Stay focused ming, this thread is about Biden the dems and how they have lied for years about the puppets mental state. The "cult" are those who have believed otherwise all along when it has been obviously clear. So again, where was all this concern from dems even two months ago??? What changed?
                            Stay focused... the republicans are doing the exact same thing with their candidate, but you seem to think it's bad when the dems do it but ok when the repubs do it.
                            I'm just pointing out your hypocrisy​
                            Keep on Civin'
                            RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

