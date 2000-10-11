Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Grown up people live in democracies

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 2
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 template Next
  • #1

    Grown up people live in democracies

    not dictatorships

    dissclaimer

    repsect to all who fight for demcoracy

    but that's not serb who is a lackey of the dictator
    Tags: None
  • #2
    what's more i can go to these places like that


    i'm not some north korean or russian who is banend from anything and everything

    really think about it

    russia is like north korea now, in that it is banned from effing EVERYTHING

    Comment

    • #3
      he was a good guy

      Comment

      • #4
        snip snip
        Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:30.

        Comment

        • #5
          snip snip
          Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:30.

          Comment

          • #6
            snip snip
            Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:31.

            Comment

            • #7
              snip snip
              Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:31.

              Comment

              • #8
                snip snip
                Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:31.

                Comment

                • #9
                  snip snip
                  Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:31.

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    snip snip
                    Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:31.

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      snip snip
                      Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:32.

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        snip snip
                        Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:32.

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          they are the lowlest of the low!

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            snip snip
                            Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:32.

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              snip snip
                              Last edited by Bereta_Eder; July 8, 2024, 20:32.

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
                              Working...
                              X