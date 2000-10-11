Announcement

USA

    USA

    After France and UK's real pull of all that is good and fair (UK is limited but ok)


    you have to be the lowlest of the low to elect trump

    you will be forgotten by the world
    Biden will probably be gone by next week. If he stays Trump will absolutely win and rightly so. Dems did it to themselves when they blocked primary elections because they knew Biden would lose.
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

      I trust that as always dinner is wrong so biden will not be gone by next week


      it will be interesting to see how the US will vote but if nothing else, europe is very well prepared

        I think that after that huge result in France and the UK if US even dares to look at trumpos' way,

        it is gone

