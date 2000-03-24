Should we abandon the use of tables to fight organized crime?

This is something I learnt from the movies, so it's totally true
Ya'know, in those movies when the gangster folks have something important on a little piece of paper (a name for some profi killer to take out, an important phone no., or just the loc of some secret meeting), they never give it straight to the person it's meant for.
Instead they usually arrange a meeting in a bar, sit around a table, and then push this little piece of paper (text down) across the table to the other guy, all while looking conspirative (because it's meant to be a conspirative meeting, which has been arranged before by pushing little pieces of paper around in another bar).
I think without those tables them gangsters would be pretty helpless
