Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Fallout

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 9
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 3 4 5 9 template Next
  • #1

    Fallout

    Just finished watching it.

    As a long time fan of the original series (I've played it, when Fallout-1 came out in 1996, iirc), I must say it is a great TV-series


    It is a perfect satire on your Capitalist World of bloody predators, your Communist witch hunting and your desire to murder billions of people, just to save your one billion profit!


    War, war never changes!

    And we will stop you!!!
    Tags: None
  • #2
    p.s. Only an American Hollywood-raised clowns can seriously believe that one can ride away from a nuclear blast on an horse!

    Comment

    • #3
      As opposed to what?
      Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
      "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
      He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

      Comment

      • #4
        To the rest of your Hollywood BS!

        Comment

        • #5
          This TV-series is the perfect forecast of where are you going to!

          You are going to hell, shouting "USA! USA! USA!!!"

          Comment

          • #6
            Wake-up, Neos!

            For your own sake!

            Comment

            • #7
              Originally posted by Serb View Post
              p.s. Only an American Hollywood-raised clowns can seriously believe that one can ride away from a nuclear blast on an horse!
              Not to mention having radiation make people kinda immortal and cause various insects grow to huge sizes.
              I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
              Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
              Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

              Comment

              • #8
                Mutations are the part of the lore, riding away from a nuclear blast on an horse is not!
                That is just stupid, so American and so delusional!

                You won't get away from the nemesis on your horse, dummies!

                99% of you will be incinerated before you could even realize that you are dead.â€‹

                Comment

                • #9
                  And so will 99% of you...
                  Keep on Civin'
                  RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    More like 25%.

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Your nuclear triad is an half-century obsolete.

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        And your defenses suck. If you believe you won't get vaporized as well, you are living in a wet dream.
                        But keep drinking the kool aid. Nobody would win a nuclear exchange.
                        Keep on Civin'
                        RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
                        • Likes 1

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          lol!

                          What do you know about our defenses, a representative of a Nation, which doesn't know a hypersound?

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            You can't even keep your defensive radar systems protected from cheap drones...
                            You will fry as well if you leader does something that stupid like launch nukes.
                            Again, there will be no winners.
                            Keep on Civin'
                            RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              We are doing MUCH better in air defence, than your 50 years old Patriots do against even a cheaper drones.

                              Originally posted by Ming View Post
                              Again, there will be no winners.
                              Keep masturbating over this mantra!

                              You are not safe!

                              YOU ARE IN F*CKING DANGER!!!

                              WAKE-UP!!!

                              Untill it is too late!

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 3 4 5 9 template Next
                              Working...
                              X