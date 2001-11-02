Just finished watching it.
As a long time fan of the original series (I've played it, when Fallout-1 came out in 1996, iirc), I must say it is a great TV-series
It is a perfect satire on your Capitalist World of bloody predators, your Communist witch hunting and your desire to murder billions of people, just to save your one billion profit!
War, war never changes!
And we will stop you!!!
