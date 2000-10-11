Announcement

  • #1

    religions

    I've been to a seminar about religions and I was thinking

    christianity is one thing but also the eastern religions are so interesting


    buddhiosm and hindiusim thorugh meditation claim that you can reach the divine though meditation within you


    this is fascinating


    orthodoxy always had that mystic tone of the orient but ok thank you next


    buddhism. to reach the divine through meditationa practise within you


    of course hard core orthodocy claim this is a gaetway for demons


    but come on


  • #2
    that approach looks a lot like protestantism and they don't even know how to have sex

    we do because of the communist influence

    • #3
      meditation can make you come closer to the divine

      orthodocy claims these are mere demons


      and I hear dprotestantism claims the same


      so all is orthodocy and all others are demons


      the ancient gods are demonds


      dionysus is a deamon (but also a saont satyres are demons

      everyione is a demon

      what is a deamon

      israelite piece of sh!@t religion


      in ancient greece demon merely meant yourself within


      like jim morisson's grave writes "ÎºÎ±Ï„Î± Ï„Î¿Î½ Î´Î±Î¹Î¼Î¿Î½Î± ÎµÎ±Ï…Ï„Î¿Ï…" in perfecf greek


      acoording to my self demon


      also his grace is saint piere la saize is short

      morisson must have been short (for an irishman?)

      • #4
        ALSO THE GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH CONDEMNED THE GREEK REVOLUTION AS DID ALL THE EUROPEAN POWERS


        ONLY GREEKS WON

        • #5
          So, what won is being Greek



          Let's explore wthat that means

          • #6
            (as a side note, I have a french girlie in france in some frenchie village bothering me constantly. and she has some frenchie guy. what does she want with me? I do home chores alone.

            also a huge greek revolutionary was married toa frenchie girlie . I visited their house. pretty neat it was/. made of wood placed at half the height of a mountain

            • #7
              The mystic branches of Christianity share some with the Indic religions I think (Shinto and Taoism are influenced by the Indic religions, but are maybe not Indic religions, which is why I don't say Eastern religions). Shared includes the emphasis on meditation and even God within you.

              I do agree with one big difference, which is that Christianity insists on the importance of God outside of you. I think that this is an important difference.

              I can also see the point of seeking within you giving you your internal demons and not God. People who get really deep into meditation say it can be dangerous.

              JM
              Jon Miller-
              I AM.CANADIAN
              GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

              • #8
                I think church dogma created that difference so they'd have the job of intermediary

                • #9
                  that's stupid JM which goes to show chtistianity hard ciore is stupid


                  in order to reach the divine you'd need to be an hard core orthodox monk in the holy mountain


                  budhism meakes this far more accessible to the masses


                  and demons come on

                  • #10
                    the bactrian kingdoms

                    the osmosis bewteen greece and india

                    greco-buddism


                    The Influence of Ancient Greece on Buddhism - GreekReporter.com
                    https://greekreporter.com/2023/05/25/ancient-greece-buddhism/
                    Although the Ancient Greece and Buddhism may seem to be completely unrelated, Ancient Greek thought had a major influence on the religion.

                    • #11
                      protestants are hard core christians like orthodox

                      funde,mentalists

                      • #12
                        budhism offers a way to reach the divine within you


                        christianity is jsut afraid she'll lose clientelle that's why it says sh!t about demons

                        • #13
                          and actually JM

                          (really if people are not greek, why do they even bother)


                          the thing that pulls christianity appart is the front cetner ikmportance it gives to the body

                          eastern religions focus on spirit like the bodfy is like some shirt you change


                          christianity upholds the vast importance of the body at the same level as the spirit/soul


                          not knowing what happens in barbarian lands but in greek christianity the second coming will reconstitute your BODY


                          anyway

                          this is too tiresome to explain

                          • #14
                            also it is hilaroious that buddhist churchs exist in all european countries


                            not in turkey though (it isn't a european country but close ot them)\\
                            the little muslimislimistics are scared of the buddha

                            • #15
                              The God within you is of immesne poewr if you think about it


                              probably why alexander thiought india was cool

                              God is within you and you can reach HIM through medication


                              imagive that

                              I will never become an ascetic monk but I can do meditation

