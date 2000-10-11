Behind black eyes

wow and again wow
american black writers are amazing. and I never made the disctction based on one's color but it seems america is racist to the bone and color means the difference between life and death. a very miserable country.
OTOH I am mezmerised by the writing skills of some of these people, they make you live their oppressed and dangerous (because of white americans) lives.
onme of the few novels I never found boring and it did transport me inside the skin of the black in america or the north african in france.
racism I guess exists everywhere but boy, I am amazed at american racism against black people. one of the most vile things next to nazis against jews gays and communists
