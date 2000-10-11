Announcement

putin interview amanpour and serbia

Previous 1 2 template Next
  #1

    putin interview amanpour and serbia

    So that interminable dork tucker got an interview wqith putin


    and said noone wnated to interview putin

    then amanpour of cnn said I wanted but he didnt want to

    and I remember that when sebs were being killed by angloamerican bombs she presented them as some devils when granmaothers were dismembered she presented them as evil as demons



    so fck you amanpour maybe you have a terrible end

    and putin

    said:


    serbs were our orthodox brothers



    yeah but so were the armenians (kind of) but no love there




    anyway
  #2
    how come america and the UK are still alive?

    ok for the US but for the UK that makes no sense




    also putin don't blow smoke up our ass orthodxy is something you use, not something you are.


    as dugin said, russia is religiously transecendental, that's why it can support ajerbaijan and not armenia




    one has to be very very dumb to trust

    russia

    I forgive serbia because the EU must crawl down on its KNEES and beg forgiveness, but for the others things yea you must be very dumb

    #3
      anyway USA is fcked but they are dumb they are excused through dumbness

      but the UK is a deliberate analgetic fcked up killer


      so glad they are out of the EU

      I hope we can do anything in our power to fck them over

      #4
        when serbian grandmothers were dismembered through angloamerican bombs, this can never be forgoten.

        Never.

        #5
          also england and the US are just some marginal dumbasses.


          Really I do forgive the US because it is inrepably stupid

          but not the UK. this is a hard cold killer


          a rat that the french german axis alognside anytone l;ese that is decent should squash lik the vermin it is

          #6
            I hate european dip0lomacy


            Greece is much more direct

            #7
              Evryone oif my generation thinks that the UK is vermin

              a rat


              everyone after my generation doesn't even know the UK exist


              I think we are miore reight on this subject

              #8
                PUTIN

                stop saying about the so called special relation of serbia with yugoslavia and serbia

                we threatende NATO that we are going to shoot everyone of their planes down


                we blocked our airspace and hten the bombing (can you imageine british rats killing serbian grandmothers, it makes me sick to my stomach)
                stopped

                russia did nothing

                serb said this is because it was yelstin not putin


                but armenia proved otherwise


                russia is a "transandental" piece of sh!t power

                #9
                  If you are a brother to someone you prove it

                  through breaking every embargo

                  through getting expelled from NATO intel

                  through heklping children


                  taking them in with greek families, the orphans that the US/UK killed


                  THAT is what a brother is


                  #10
                    motherfcking angloamerican pieaces of sh!t

                    #11
                      Mikis Theodorakis against the bombing of Yugoslavia (Serbia) in 1999
                      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-RKGqW3_Pc
                      🎧AUDIO REMASTERED BY DJUKI🎧🔴🔴🔴MULTI SUBTITLES🔴🔴🔴Συνταγμα 26/4/1999Syntagma, April 26, 1999© ΣΚΑΪ TV 1999Συναυλια διαμαρτυριας για τους βομβαρδισμους ...

                      #12
                        and yea putin was right


                        when yugoslavia was bombed international law was an inconveniecne


                        when russia invaded urkaine it was a breach of internationl law


                        lol....

                        #13
                          motherfcking english B1tch rat theveing SOBs

                          #14
                            Now having fcked english and then like there woulds be a dannubis saying his thing


                            dannubis. a flemish. a nazi collaborator. french speaking belgians were with decmoracy. dutch speaking with the nazis

                            this is VERY well documented



                            pointe finale

                            #15
                              apparently he is a liberal (like all flemish) republican european citizen.


                              I remember talking with a guy in brussels telling me how the flemish had the money and would soon obliterate them


                              sorry



                              the allies won.

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
