  • #1

    caring for old age

    While presuing through my libraries I discoever an old book I acquired at my 20's entitled coctail recipees.

    Thatg's what I call preparing for old age


    I'm at moscow mule now and next is salty dog

    Χρήστος Δάντης ΠΑΕΙ Η ΑΓΑΠΗ ΜΟΥ (VIDEOCLIP)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmUktVevHNQ
    Στίχοι: Γιάννης ΚαραλήςΜουσική: Γιάννης ΚαραλήςΠρώτη εκτέλεση: Άλκηστις ΠρωτοψάλτηΆλλες ερμηνείες: Τάνια ΤσανακλίδουΧρήστος ΔάντηςΠάει η αγάπη μου πάει με άφ...
  • #2
    ΤΟ ΘΟΛΩΜΕΝΟ ΜΟΥ ΜΥΑΛΟ - ΣΤΕΛΙΟΣ ΚΑΖΑΝΤΖΙΔΗΣ
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v2qZHK4RqnE
    Στίχοι - μουσική: Άκης ΠάνουΗχογράφηση 1973Στο θολωμένο μου μυαλόο κόσμος είναι μια σταλιά,κάτι σκιές απ' τα παλιάκαι κάποιο πάθος μου τρελό.Και κάποιο πάθος...

    • #3
      rembetika or laika (pop music)

      something like the blues with (sentimental) knives

      • #4
        and now eastern island folk

        Ke Si Treli Me Tirannas
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJQuiJK3Fpg
        Provided to YouTube by Universal Music GroupKe Si Treli Me Tirannas · Mariza KohAse Me Na Taxidepso℗ 1976 Minos - EMI SAReleased on: 1976-12-13Studio Person...

        • #5
          moscow mule is better.

          thankfully copper is used for greek wine anyway

          • #6
            one of the first rembetiko ever

            Rebetiko-Misirlu
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsUYqF32EdU
            Rebetiko, Misirlu, 0001


            now wqhy tarantino chose to make it into the soundtrack of pulp fiction

            we'll never know

            • #7
              How old are you I forgot?
              Order of the Fly
              Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

              • #8
                205

                • #9
                  That's what I thought. If you consider yourself old, then I guess I am ancient
                  Order of the Fly
                  Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

                  • #10
                    I don't need to make a damn thrade anymoar. I just pick one and change it.

                    FORGET THE SITH, THEY BEGINNERS.

                    Order of the Fly
                    Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

                    • #11
                      of course everyone is welcomed


                      forme here is on that is me

                      not rem,betiko
                      not laika

                      just a guy

                      and his "mania" for the sea


                      First journey happened to be a fare to the South,
                      hard shifts, bad sleep and malaria.
                      Odd are the lanterns of India
                      and you can't see them, as they say at first.

                      Beyond Adam's bridge1, to South China,
                      you received thousands of sacks of soy.
                      But not for a moment did you forget the words
                      that you were told some random time in Athens

                      Tar gets in the nails and lights them up
                      for years the clothes smell of fish oil
                      and her word(s) are whistling in your mind,
                      "Is it the compass or the ship that turns?"

                      Early did the weather mess up and it's gone foul
                      You made do2, but great grief holds you.
                      Tonight my two parrots died
                      and the monkey I'd worked so hard to train.

                      The metal plate! ... The metal plate erases everything.
                      The kuroshio3 tightened around us like a belt
                      and you're still looking over the wheel,
                      how the compass plays around quadrant by quadrant.

                      KURO SIWO
                      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Elh5kvX3agM
                      ο Κουροσίβο ή Κουροσίο (Kuroshio, στα ιαπωνικά 黒潮 , που σημαίνει «μαύρη παλίρροια») είναι ένα ισχυρό θερμό θαλάσσιο ρεύμα που διαρρέει τον βορειοδυτικό Ειρην...

                      • #12
                        • #13
                          • #14
                            ha

                            i remember when serb and me were brothers

                            Metallica- Welcome home (Sanitarium) music video
                            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WElvEZj0Ltw
                            My little music video to great Metallica's song Welcome Home(Sanitarium)



                            been listening to a new story. Fck the journalist kept going hard at the gov representative

                            does that mean greece stiill is a democracy

                            • #15
                              of course serb's russia is a big land


                              he liked me when I could tear holes through the west

                              I could do that

                              But I liked the west



                              fck him


