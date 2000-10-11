Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository
-Check it out, and
enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action
.
25 themes/skins/styles are now available to members. Check the select drop-down at the bottom-left of each page.
Call To Power 2 Cradle 3+ mod in progress: https://apolyton.net/forum/other-games/call-to-power-2/ctp2-creation/9437883-making-cradle-3-fully-compatible-with-the-apolyton-edition
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
national socialism
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Photos
Search
Page
of
2
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
1
2
template
Next
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#1
national socialism
February 4, 2024, 14:52
I just ate german bread with russian salad some ultra rich french protein cheese and jambon.
wtf is going on?
but wait there were all produced in Greece.
ok then
The Cramps - Human Fly (Essen 1998)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=083gTyPChNM
Essen, Zeche Carl 26.IV.1998VIVA german television
Tags:
None
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#2
February 4, 2024, 15:20
i love greek communists like you love your autistic little borther
they are up in "arms" over greece's support for ukraine
I say
you can't be in the west simply for the thrills, you have to pay the ferry man too from time to time
The Cramps - What's Inside a Girl? LIVE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Heygg3esSg
What's Inside a Girl? by The Cramps Live in Amsterdam 1990 Sexy guitar player Poison Ivy with Lux Interior singingalso, Candy Del Mar on bass and Nick Knox o...
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#3
February 4, 2024, 15:27
i was reading the lenin book, it had a huge front page with soviet revolution.
in the metro many immigrants are eastern european. many MANY are ukranian/modlavian.
I'm a tall dark haired communist (or so I appear)
they are good people they integreate easily (if you look at byzantium you'd not wonder why)
there was this woman she must have hada greek boyfriend because she was speaking sweet talk to him voer the phone but with a very disticnt slavic accent.
and BANG she sees me with the october revolution lenin in hand ready to storm the winter palaces.
2 meters high clad in black and not taking no sh!t.
then again I have to admit that for some people that was bad
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#4
February 4, 2024, 15:32
a guy from NYC came to athens and he couldn't believe the safety cleanless and perfection of the greek athens metro
well duh
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#5
February 4, 2024, 15:33
that's because we think the jungle is best left for the amazon
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#6
February 4, 2024, 15:37
and while i consecnt that I am sorry for awakening any sort of post traumatic disorder to that silly east european peasant I am not sorry for stikcing it to the eye of the greek bourgeoisie â€‹ fkced up woman next to me.
cheers
Golden Brown - The Stranglers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWAsI3U2EaE
From the album " La Folie." ( 1981 ) Golden brown texture like sun Lays me down with my mind she runs Throughout the night No need to fight Never a frown wi...
Last edited by
Bereta_Eder
;
February 4, 2024, 15:44
.
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#7
February 4, 2024, 15:39
I mean the front page
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#8
February 4, 2024, 15:46
lenin took refuge in finland!
HIM - Solitary Man
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-05M6zK56c
HIM's official music video for 'Solitary Man'. Click to listen to HIM on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/HIMSpotify?IQid=SManAs featured on And Love Said No: Gre...
and germany
everywhere in europe there was communism
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#9
February 4, 2024, 15:52
the dark topic of lenin/ ataturk osmosis
yes
soviets helped turks immensly
which led to the asia minor catastrphy as is know in greece
to the birth of the turkish nation as is known in turkey
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#10
February 4, 2024, 15:54
we lost half of today's turkey
and turkey got to have a state
in large part beause of lenin
Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway - Lives (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsmmQ1EqSIc
Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway's official video for 'Lives' off of their long awaited sophomore album, Dictator. Download / Stream Lives:http://smartur...
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#11
February 4, 2024, 16:02
he did it to spite the western powers.
it still works
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#12
February 4, 2024, 16:04
ok fine we lost half of turkey
but armenia got genocided
lenin
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#13
February 4, 2024, 16:16
there is a very specific account of 10 million of golden lira (in 1920!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)
of soviet mnoey flowing to turkey's ataturk
a list of every soviet canon.... of every single eqiupment.
in order for turkey to kick the greeks out and turn caucasus into communist
it succeded in both counts
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#14
February 4, 2024, 16:24
because the western allies left greece to its fate
and beacuse greece itself had a (german) king that saw fit to end the whole of turkey and oveextended the greek army
it is above your payroll dude
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Deity
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
13990
Share
Tweet
#15
February 4, 2024, 16:28
what a clusterfck
oh they call it a catastrophy
ok then
Comment
Post
Cancel
Previous
1
2
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright Â© 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.7.3
Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 10:37.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment