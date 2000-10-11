Announcement

national socialism

  #1

    national socialism

    I just ate german bread with russian salad some ultra rich french protein cheese and jambon.

    wtf is going on?


    but wait there were all produced in Greece.


    ok then


    The Cramps - Human Fly (Essen 1998)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=083gTyPChNM
    Essen, Zeche Carl 26.IV.1998VIVA german television
  #2
    i love greek communists like you love your autistic little borther

    they are up in "arms" over greece's support for ukraine

    I say

    you can't be in the west simply for the thrills, you have to pay the ferry man too from time to time

    The Cramps - What's Inside a Girl? LIVE
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Heygg3esSg
    What's Inside a Girl? by The Cramps Live in Amsterdam 1990 Sexy guitar player Poison Ivy with Lux Interior singingalso, Candy Del Mar on bass and Nick Knox o...

    #3
      i was reading the lenin book, it had a huge front page with soviet revolution.

      in the metro many immigrants are eastern european. many MANY are ukranian/modlavian.


      I'm a tall dark haired communist (or so I appear)

      they are good people they integreate easily (if you look at byzantium you'd not wonder why)

      there was this woman she must have hada greek boyfriend because she was speaking sweet talk to him voer the phone but with a very disticnt slavic accent.

      and BANG she sees me with the october revolution lenin in hand ready to storm the winter palaces.


      2 meters high clad in black and not taking no sh!t.


      then again I have to admit that for some people that was bad

      #4
        a guy from NYC came to athens and he couldn't believe the safety cleanless and perfection of the greek athens metro

        well duh

        #5
          that's because we think the jungle is best left for the amazon

          #6
            and while i consecnt that I am sorry for awakening any sort of post traumatic disorder to that silly east european peasant I am not sorry for stikcing it to the eye of the greek bourgeoisie â€‹ fkced up woman next to me.

            cheers

            Golden Brown - The Stranglers
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWAsI3U2EaE
            From the album " La Folie." ( 1981 ) Golden brown texture like sun Lays me down with my mind she runs Throughout the night No need to fight Never a frown wi...
            Last edited by Bereta_Eder; February 4, 2024, 15:44.

            #7
              I mean the front page

              #8
                lenin took refuge in finland!

                HIM - Solitary Man
                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-05M6zK56c
                HIM's official music video for 'Solitary Man'. Click to listen to HIM on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/HIMSpotify?IQid=SManAs featured on And Love Said No: Gre...


                and germany


                everywhere in europe there was communism


                #9
                  the dark topic of lenin/ ataturk osmosis

                  yes


                  soviets helped turks immensly


                  which led to the asia minor catastrphy as is know in greece

                  to the birth of the turkish nation as is known in turkey

                  #10
                    we lost half of today's turkey

                    and turkey got to have a state


                    in large part beause of lenin


                    Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway - Lives (Official Video)
                    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsmmQ1EqSIc
                    Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway's official video for 'Lives' off of their long awaited sophomore album, Dictator. Download / Stream Lives:http://smartur...

                    #11
                      he did it to spite the western powers.

                      it still works

                      #12
                        ok fine we lost half of turkey


                        but armenia got genocided

                        lenin

                        #13
                          there is a very specific account of 10 million of golden lira (in 1920!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!)

                          of soviet mnoey flowing to turkey's ataturk


                          a list of every soviet canon.... of every single eqiupment.


                          in order for turkey to kick the greeks out and turn caucasus into communist

                          it succeded in both counts

                          #14
                            because the western allies left greece to its fate


                            and beacuse greece itself had a (german) king that saw fit to end the whole of turkey and oveextended the greek army


                            it is above your payroll dude

                            #15
                              what a clusterfck

                              oh they call it a catastrophy


                              ok then

