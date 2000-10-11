rose wine and lenin

It's the 100 years since lenin was born? or died?
anyway it is a memorial of some kind and there are free books about his life.
It is fascinating.
the october revolution is unique and will never die frm the memory of the people
I am englufed into this book it is written from university preofessors from all over the world. brits are funny in their prejudisms. greeks are awesomelly articvulate.germans will kick everyone's ass I thinik.
My questions about the sunergy between ataturk and lenin are now solved btw. I have a solid basis
also rose wine is the best because red is too presumtious like being french royalty andnot knowing you will die in the giyotine and white is too cold. like scarelt johannsen or northenr europeans. they give you stomach burn
