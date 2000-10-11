I guess they were dumb
Hungtington and fukuyama were so wrong
Fukuyama is the more modern version of Hegelian-Marxist thinking, just from a completely different angle. IIRC he actually admitted he was wrong with his end of history stuff. Orthodox communists are still waiting for the world revolution.
Both Fukuyama's and Marx' approach can still be very much maintained -- if people treat them as articles of faith that is.
I see what you say and it is logical.
yet what is more deterministic and eschatological than the idea that "capitalism" is man's true nature.
It's even more laughable than marx.
