ICJ ruling on genocide claim

Well, the final verdict is actually years away. CNN sums up the ruling as
My take is that - genocide or not - the high number of civilian deaths is a problem ethically, possibly legally in other ways (I remain sceptic on the specifc genocide claim) and beyond the question is if that approach actually helps or harms Israel in the long-term.
I don't trust the Netanyahu gov that much, esp. not the fringe elements in there, to have the protection of civilians as a top priority. There's also a lot of criticism towards this gov inside Israel, from various angles of the issue.
That being said, I also happen to think that fighting Hamas etc. is the right thing to do, because no state has to put up with stuff like this.
That's all. If this turns into another Berzathon of nonsense I'm back to more-or-rather-less serious mode
(...)
A historic ruling by the United Nations’ top court in a genocide case against Israel on Friday was welcomed by the three main parties it involved: Israel, South Africa and the Palestinians. But at the same time, no one got what they asked for.
The International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, ordered Israel to “take all measures” to prevent genocide in Gaza after South Africa accused Israel of violating international laws on genocide in its war in the territory.
It rejected Israel’s request for the case to be thrown out, but it also stopped short of ordering Israel to halt the war as South Africa has asked.
“I would have wanted a ceasefire,” said South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor after the ruling in The Hague. She said that she was still satisfied with the outcome.
(...)
(...)
