  • #1

    The truly senile POTUS candidate

    Trump can't even keep his lies about Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley straight.
    This was yesterday and frankly, it's pretty sad:

    Trump appears to mix up Pelosi, Haley while speaking about Jan. 6

    Former President Trump appeared to mix up former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Friday during a rally in New Hampshire, while discussing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

    ““Look at all the people back there — you got a lot of people. This is supposed to be a quaint little area. This is not quaint at all,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Concord, N.H., remarking about the crowd size, adding later. “You know when [Haley] comes here she gets like nine people, and the press never reports the crowds you know.”

    “By the way, they never report the crowd on Jan. 6. You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley. You know they — do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it,” the former president said.

    “Because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security — we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, national guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”

    [snip]

    President Biden’s campaign taunted Trump over the apparent mix-up.


    https://thehill.com/homenews/campaig...i-haley-jan-6/

    I submit that this should be considered proof positive that DJT is senile and unfit for office. Certainly if Biden said something so obviously wrong, that's what our GOP and righty-media friends would be shouting from the rooftops...
    Last edited by -Jrabbit; January 20, 2024, 21:46.
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms
  • #2
    Constant problems with speaking the truth, and a close-minded worldview prone to conspiracy stuff could lead in the end to paranoia and maybe some other form of mental problems, me thinks.

    Of course I'm no medical expert, and there's always this argument that guys like Trump do all this out of calculations that it serves them well, but he wouldn't be the first guy with power and priviledge who gets lost in his own myths.
    • #3
      Trump isn’t fit for office for a whole plethora of reasons.
      Last edited by pchang; January 20, 2024, 19:32.
      “It is no use trying to 'see through' first principles. If you see through everything, then everything is transparent. But a wholly transparent world is an invisible world. To 'see through' all things is the same as not to see.”

      ― C.S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man

      • #4
        Yup, thats a sign of mental decline

        • #5
          At least Trump secured DeSantis' endorsement now. After being called Meatball and De-Sancti-something that's very generous from Ron. Or just pathetic
          • -Jrabbit
            #5.1
            -Jrabbit commented
            January 22, 2024, 11:17
            Editing a comment
            I'm going with pathetic.
