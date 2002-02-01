The truly senile POTUS candidate

Trump can't even keep his lies about Nancy Pelosi and Nikki Haley straight.
This was yesterday and frankly, it's pretty sad:
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaig...i-haley-jan-6/
I submit that this should be considered proof positive that DJT is senile and unfit for office. Certainly if Biden said something so obviously wrong, that's what our GOP and righty-media friends would be shouting from the rooftops...
This was yesterday and frankly, it's pretty sad:
Trump appears to mix up Pelosi, Haley while speaking about Jan. 6
Former President Trump appeared to mix up former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Friday during a rally in New Hampshire, while discussing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
““Look at all the people back there — you got a lot of people. This is supposed to be a quaint little area. This is not quaint at all,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Concord, N.H., remarking about the crowd size, adding later. “You know when [Haley] comes here she gets like nine people, and the press never reports the crowds you know.”
“By the way, they never report the crowd on Jan. 6. You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley. You know they — do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it,” the former president said.
“Because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security — we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, national guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”
[snip]
President Biden’s campaign taunted Trump over the apparent mix-up.
Former President Trump appeared to mix up former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Friday during a rally in New Hampshire, while discussing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
““Look at all the people back there — you got a lot of people. This is supposed to be a quaint little area. This is not quaint at all,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Concord, N.H., remarking about the crowd size, adding later. “You know when [Haley] comes here she gets like nine people, and the press never reports the crowds you know.”
“By the way, they never report the crowd on Jan. 6. You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley. You know they — do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it,” the former president said.
“Because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security — we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, national guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don’t want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people.”
[snip]
President Biden’s campaign taunted Trump over the apparent mix-up.
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaig...i-haley-jan-6/
I submit that this should be considered proof positive that DJT is senile and unfit for office. Certainly if Biden said something so obviously wrong, that's what our GOP and righty-media friends would be shouting from the rooftops...
Comment