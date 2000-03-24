Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Prediction Thread: When Will The GOP Manage To Get A New House Speaker

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Prediction Thread: When Will The GOP Manage To Get A New House Speaker

    Public Single Choice
    0
    Before the end of this year (2023)
    0%
    0
    Later
    0%
    0
    Nevah
    0%
    0
    When we colonized Mars and started to grow Bananas there
    0%
    0
    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X