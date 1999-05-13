Former British ambassador Alastair Crooke said Osama bin Laden was living on a Pakistani military compound under arrest and they let us Epstein him. He's also suspicious about other players (govts) being involved with the planning. I'll have to double check the recent news I heard but at least one of the hijackers had been recruited by the CIA. I suspect that was an effort to infiltrate a terrorist group that backfired. But now that the CIA has been caught lying about covid's origin they obviously have no credibility and should be dismantled.
Guess who repealed a regulation restricting the CIAs ability to lie to Americans. The govt lied to us about OBL's death so the Pakistani govt would have an alibi, but who would believe they didn't look the other way as we crashed a chopper outside their prison. Must have been bedtime. Hollywood gave us the CIAs version of events. Presenting the Oscar for best performance is Jon Stewart... and the Oscar goes to... Barack Obama... Accepting the award will be Barack's good friends fighting the good fight against evil, ISIS and Azov.
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹https://youtu.be/Kd7Suf1-gwI
democracy lol
Guess who repealed a regulation restricting the CIAs ability to lie to Americans. The govt lied to us about OBL's death so the Pakistani govt would have an alibi, but who would believe they didn't look the other way as we crashed a chopper outside their prison. Must have been bedtime. Hollywood gave us the CIAs version of events. Presenting the Oscar for best performance is Jon Stewart... and the Oscar goes to... Barack Obama... Accepting the award will be Barack's good friends fighting the good fight against evil, ISIS and Azov.
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹https://youtu.be/Kd7Suf1-gwI
democracy lol