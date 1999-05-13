With the advent of gene splicing and the broadening eugenics horizon its funny and sad looking back at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, the capital of the eugenics movement. Who could help but laugh when Jesse Owens defeated the fastest white people in the world in several races, but while the Nazi racist might be angry the eugenicist would see Owens as confirmation of the science. He was the product of centuries of a eugenics policy, the selective breeding produced by slavery. Sadly the Nazis were fascists too and murdered 'undesirables' and controlled breeding much like slave owners did a century before and Jesse failed to dismantle their idea of a master race.
The Nazis in their infinite wisdom saw genetic diversity as 'pollution' diluting their 'pure blood' when diversity is a strength. Villagers figured that out long ago when faced with the problems of inbreeding. But what happens when parents gain control over their offspring's DNA or people get married based on their DNA matches? I can think of all sorts of reasons for people to edit out the 'undesirable' genes and introduce desirable traits. But wont we, in our infinite wisdom, reduce diversity?â€‹
