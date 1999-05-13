Announcement

Musk v ADL

    Musk v ADL

    The ADL extorts money from people and now they've targeted Musk and Twitter/X

    apparently Kyrie Irving paid the ADL $500k to 'forgive' him for past comments
    https://youtu.be/LXJf8f9N-lA


    1:11 in

    Does the ADL extort money?

    ADL: thats antisemitism

      when the ADL isn't exaggerating or lying about antisemitism they're defending Ukrainian Nazis

      Jews for Azov!

