church prejudisms

  • #1

    church prejudisms

    I wne tout with a girl that she's with the church. she was no always like that.something happened she said and she becamse religious, going to cathechism and bs like that.
    of coourse she has espoused every dark regressive racist, antisocial aspect of the church.

    ans she's not even the product of overreligious parents. probably some guy broke her heart and she went and found jesus. which is more pathetic in my book than having no choice and be born in a autistic family.

    (with respect to the religious people that are not autistic immoral regressive retards).


    she is 14 years younegr than me so that has some allure. and she is pretty. but what good does it do if your brain is turned to mash patato.

    and then I stpped and said wow I'm talking about how many prejudisms that poor girl has, but I have like a ton of those as well agaisnt her
  • #2
    It's "prejudice" -- and she may be doing it to get an annoying older man to stop pestering her.
    Also, have another drink, BE.
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

    • #3
      You missed Potato.
      Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
      "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
      He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

      • #4
        Pester her?



        moi?

        I completley ignored her
        she was the one who kept sending me all these glorious sunrises of greek islands every single day

        • #5
          I will ahve another drink though thank you
          • Likes 1

