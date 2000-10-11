church prejudisms

I wne tout with a girl that she's with the church. she was no always like that.something happened she said and she becamse religious, going to cathechism and bs like that.
of coourse she has espoused every dark regressive racist, antisocial aspect of the church.
ans she's not even the product of overreligious parents. probably some guy broke her heart and she went and found jesus. which is more pathetic in my book than having no choice and be born in a autistic family.
(with respect to the religious people that are not autistic immoral regressive retards).
she is 14 years younegr than me so that has some allure. and she is pretty. but what good does it do if your brain is turned to mash patato.
and then I stpped and said wow I'm talking about how many prejudisms that poor girl has, but I have like a ton of those as well agaisnt her
