New Planet 9 Candidate

    New Planet 9 Candidate

    https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-3881/aceaf0


    "We determined that an Earth-like planet (m âˆ¼ 1.5â€“3 MâŠ•) located on a distant (semimajor axis a âˆ¼ 250â€“500 au, perihelion q âˆ¼ 200 au) and inclined (i âˆ¼ 30Â°) orbit can explain three fundamental properties of the distant Kuiper Belt: a prominent population of TNOs with orbits beyond Neptune's gravitational influence (i.e., detached objects with q > 40 au), a significant population of high-i objects (i > 45Â°), and the existence of some extreme objects with peculiar orbits (e.g., Sedna)."

    They're shrinking down planet 9 in size and 'destiny' (orbit)

    I thought they would with further analysis of the Kuiper Belt, but now they need to work on tying the Kuiper Belt to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. I 'predicted' ~30 degree inclination, the Great Pyramid is at the 30th latitude and Cygnus the Swan is located about 28-45 degrees north. I believe people have seen this planet and it rises high into the sky culminating in Cygnus before returning south or below the solar system. But it follows a retrograde orbit, something is responsible for comets orbiting the sun in the opposite direction of the planets. And that something also tilted the planets, it has to be big and close enough to drag Jupiter and the gas giants away from the Sun's equatorial plane.â€‹
      This looks like some super-cool research. Thanks for posting.
        That was a difficult read and admittedly somewhat above my knowledge level. Still, from what I can glean from that is that there is certainly some type of mass affecting the Kuiper belt. A KBP does seem to be a logical explanation. The fact that the model "mismatches" the OSSOS semi major distribution could mean several things though. They do provide some reasonable explanations, but clearly a larger amount of observation is needed. Very interesting indeed. Thanks Berz!
