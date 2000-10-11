Announcement

    Serb's worse nightmare



    The leader of the opposition. Gay, rich, studied in the US, with an american boyfriend, liberal, left wing. Wants to crush the church
  • #2
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

    • #3
      You have to wonder about people who have such a strong sense of homophobia.
      It's never too late to shut the **** up and hope for the best. - Kentonio
      If social security were private, it would be prosecuted as a Ponzi scheme. - me
      Check out https://shauchi.wixsite.com/fire

      • #4
        Serb's worst nightmare: waking up after a night of heavy drinking to find Putin spooning him.
        There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

        PLATO
          #4.1
          PLATO commented
          August 31, 2023, 11:50
          That's more like Serb's wet dream
