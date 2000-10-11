Barbieheimer or love your patriarchy

Babrie was very good. nto a feminist manifesto at all. smart quicpaced stunning phtographically with great acting.
I think we all have understood and must tiressly cherish the wonder and treasor that is patriarchy. for ever
oppenheimer OTOH was meh...
look a person that invents such a weapon of mass desrtuction is not good. he also wanted to poison the food and kill half a million germans.
all in all I vorte for barbie for the sheer structuralism and creativity.
also a fascist is not he one who controls railways
but ok
the twin sunglass move of gosling was all the money
I think we all have understood and must tiressly cherish the wonder and treasor that is patriarchy. for ever
oppenheimer OTOH was meh...
look a person that invents such a weapon of mass desrtuction is not good. he also wanted to poison the food and kill half a million germans.
all in all I vorte for barbie for the sheer structuralism and creativity.
also a fascist is not he one who controls railways
but ok
the twin sunglass move of gosling was all the money
Comment