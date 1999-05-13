Announcement
Karahan Tepe and Ancient Cosmology
The Enuma Elish
Spoiler:1 When the heavens above did not exist,
2 And earth beneath had not come into being —
3 There was Apsû, the first in order, their begetter,
4 And demiurge Tia-mat, who gave birth to them all;
5 They had mingled their waters together
6 Before meadow-land had coalesced and reed-bed was to he found —
7 When not one of the gods had been formed
8 Or had come into being, when no destinies had been decreed,
9 The gods were created within them:
10 Lah(mu and Lah(amu were formed and came into being.
11 While they grew and increased in stature
12 Anšar and Kišar, who excelled them, were created.
13 They prolonged their days, they multiplied their years.
14 Anu, their son, could rival his fathers.
15 Anu, the son, equalled Anšar,
16 And Anu begat Nudimmud, his own equal.
17 Nudimmud was the champion among his fathers:
18 Profoundly discerning, wise, of robust strength;
19 Very much stronger than his father's begetter, Anšar
20 He had no rival among the gods, his brothers.
21 The divine brothers came together,
22 Their clamour got loud, throwing Tia-mat into a turmoil.
23 They jarred the nerves of Tia-mat,
24 And by their dancing they spread alarm in Anduruna.
25 Apsû did not diminish their clamour,
26 And Tia-mat was silent when confronted with them.
27 Their conduct was displeasing to her,
28 Yet though their behaviour was not good, she wished to spare them.
29 Thereupon Apsû, the begetter of the great gods,
30 Called Mummu, his vizier, and addressed him,
31 "Vizier Mummu, who gratifies my pleasure,
32 Come, let us go to Tia-mat!"
33 They went and sat, facing Tia-mat,
34 As they conferred about the gods, their sons.
35 Apsû opened his mouth
36 And addressed Tia-mat
37 "Their behaviour has become displeasing to me
38 And I cannot rest in the day-time or sleep at night.
39 I will destroy and break up their way of life
40 That silence may reign and we may sleep."
41 When Tia-mat heard this
42 She raged and cried out to her spouse,
43 She cried in distress, fuming within herself,
44 She grieved over the (plotted) evil,
45 "How can we destroy what we have given birth to?
46 Though their behaviour causes distress, let us tighten discipline graciously."
47 Mummu spoke up with counsel for Apsû—
48 (As from) a rebellious vizier was the counsel of his Mummu—
49 "Destroy, my father, that lawless way of life,
50 That you may rest in the day-time and sleep by night!"
51 Apsû was pleased with him, his face beamed
52 Because he had plotted evil against the gods, his sons.
53 Mummu put his arms around Apsû's neck,
54 He sat on his knees kissing him.
55 What they plotted in their gathering
56 Was reported to the gods, their sons.
57 The gods heard it and were frantic.
58 They were overcome with silence and sat quietly.
59 Ea, who excels in knowledge, the skilled and learned,
60 Ea, who knows everything, perceived their tricks.
61 He fashioned it and made it to be all-embracing,
62 He executed it skilfully as supreme—his pure incantation.
63 He recited it and set it on the waters,
64 He poured sleep upon him as he was slumbering deeply.
65 He put Apsû to slumber as he poured out sleep,
66 And Mummu, the counsellor, was breathless with agitation.
67 He split (Apsû's) sinews, ripped off his crown,
68 Carried away his aura and put it on himself.
69 He bound Apsû and killed him;
70 Mummu he confined and handled roughly.
71 He set his dwelling upon Apsû,
72 And laid hold on Mummu, keeping the nose-rope in his hand.
73 After Ea had bound and slain his enemies,
74 Had achieved victory over his foes,
75 He rested quietly in his chamber,
76 He called it Apsû, whose shrines he appointed.
77 Then he founded his living-quarters within it,
78 And Ea and Damkina, his wife, sat in splendour.
79 In the chamber of the destinies, the room of the archetypes,
80 The wisest of the wise, the sage of the gods, Be-l was conceived.
81 In Apsû was Marduk born,
82 In pure Apsû was Marduk born.
83 Ea his father begat him,
84 Damkina his mother bore him.
85 He sucked the breasts of goddesses,
86 A nurse reared him and filled him with terror.
87 His figure was well developed, the glance of his eyes was dazzling,
88 His growth was manly, he was mighty from the beginning.
89 Anu, his father's begetter, saw him,
90 He exulted and smiled; his heart filled with joy.
91 Anu rendered him perfect: his divinity was remarkable,
92 And he became very lofty, excelling them in his attributes.
93 His members were incomprehensibly wonderful,
94 Incapable of being grasped with the mind, hard even to look on.
95 Four were his eyes, four his ears,
96 Flame shot forth as he moved his lips.
97 His four ears grew large,
93 And his eyes likewise took in everything.
99 His figure was lofty and superior in comparison with the gods,
100 His limbs were surpassing, his nature was superior.
101 'Mari-utu, Mari-utu,
102 The Son, the Sun-god, the Sun-god of the gods.'
103 He was clothed with the aura of the Ten Gods, so exalted was his strength,
104 The Fifty Dreads were loaded upon him.
105 Anu formed and gave birth to the four winds,
106 He delivered them to him, "My son, let them whirl!"
I bolded the most important parts
Here we go
3 There was Apsû, the first in order, their begetter,
4 And demiurge Tia-mat, who gave birth to them all;
5 They had mingled their waters together
The Apsu is the fresh water and Tiamat is the salt water. Apsu is the Sun and strangely enough the Sun does produce fresh water. A current theory says the Earth got some of its water from the Sun.
9 The gods were created within them:
10 Lah(mu and Lah(amu were formed and came into being.
11 While they grew and increased in stature
12 Anšar and Kišar, who excelled them, were created.
13 They prolonged their days, they multiplied their years.
14 Anu, their son, could rival his fathers.
15 Anu, the son, equalled Anšar,
16 And Anu begat Nudimmud, his own equal.
The 2 gods within them are Venus and Mars and then 2 pairs of gods followed, Ansar, Kisar, Anu and Nudimmud. These are the outer gas giant planets.
29 Thereupon Apsû, the begetter of the great gods,
30 Called Mummu, his vizier, and addressed him,
In a different translation Mummu was already in existence as Mummu-Tiamat. Mummu is Mercury, the Sun's companion or vizier.
102 The Son, the Sun-god, the Sun-god of the gods.'
103 He was clothed with the aura of the Ten Gods, so exalted was his strength,
Above is a description of gods before the creation of Heaven and Earth. Marduk is clothed with the halo of 10 gods: Apsu, Mummu, Lahmu, Lahamu, Tiamat, Kisar, Ansar, Anu, Nudimmud and Marduk.
105 Anu formed and gave birth to the four winds,
106 He delivered them to him, "My son, let them whirl!"
Anu is Uranus and it formed and gave 4 moons (winds) to Marduk for his coming battle with Tiamat. Uranus orbits on its side, something big is responsible for it's tilt.
148 She exalted Qingu, and magnified him among them.
149 The leadership of the army, the direction of the host,
150 The bearing of weapons, campaigning, the mobilization of conflict,
151 The chief executive power of battle, supreme command,
152 She entrusted to him and set him on a throne,
And there we have the Earth's Moon, Tiamat annointed him - Kingu/Qingu - to lead her army against Marduk.
Tablet III
1 Anšar opened his mouth
2 And addressed Kaka, his vizier,
3 "Vizier Kaka, who gratifies my pleasure,
4 I will send you to Lah(mu and Lah(amu.
5 You are skilled in making inquiry, learned in address.
6 Have the gods, my fathers, brought to my presence.
7 Let all the gods be brought,
8 Let them confer as they sit at table.
9 Let them eat grain, let them drink ale,
10 Let them decree the destiny for Marduk their avenger.
11 Go, be gone, Kaka, stand before them,
12 And repeat to them all that I tell you:
Ansar is Saturn, Kaka/Gaga was his vizier sent to the other gods to declare Marduk's supremacy. Kaka is Pluto, it aligns with Saturn's rings (equatorial plane). Now we have our solar system with one exception, no Heaven or Earth yet. Those were formed from Tiamat's corpse after Marduk slew her. Tablet IV describes the battle.
119 Now Qingu, who had risen to power among them,
120 He bound and reckoned with the Dead Gods.
121 He took from him the Tablet of Destinies, which was not properly his,
122 Sealed it with a seal and fastened it to his own breast.
Qingu is the Moon, the craters and maria are evidence of this battle and the Moon's orbit is over 5 degrees off the Earth's equatorial plane.
127 He strengthened his hold on the Bound Gods,
128 And returned to Tia-mat, whom he had bound.
129 Be-l placed his feet on the lower parts of Tia-mat
130 And with his merciless club smashed her skull.
131 He severed her arteries
132 And let the North wind bear up (her blood) to give the news.
135 Be-l rested, surveying the corpse,
136 In order to divide the lump by a clever scheme.
137 He split her into two like a dried fish:
138 One half of her he set up and stretched out as the heavens.
One half of Tiamat was stretched out to form Heaven and the other half was borne by the North wind to a new location.
The hook shaped one looks like it used to be some type of totem. Maybe a lizard or a wolf. It certainly has a mouth remaining.
#11.1Berzerker commented
The hooked stone was planted, the others were carved from existing rock. After a little investigating I found the hooked stone with the longer thinner top probably aligned with the poles and the face on the wall was struck by the winter solstice sunshine entering the room thru a hole in the wall out of view on the left. The structure looks to me like it was filled with water, there are a series of 'pools' and channels surrounding it. Amazing what we're finding in the foothills to Noah's mountain about the time Atlantis disappeared under water and the world's oceans were rising.
The Enuma Elish places 3 planets between the Sun and Tiamat, Mercury, Venus and Mars. That means Tiamat was located between Mars and Jupiter.
Now lets look at Norse cosmology. The sacred tree Yggdrasil supported 9 worlds in much the same way Dante's Inferno described the heavens with 9 levels. But what is interesting about the Norse myth is the location of creation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ginnungagap
"In the northern part of Ginnungagap lay the intense cold of Niflheim, and in the southern part lay the equally intense heat of Muspelheim. The cosmogonic process began when the effulgence of the two met in the middle of Ginnungagap."
Ginnungagap is the void (sounds like Genesis 1:2?) where heat and ice met to form Ymir, the primordial giant carved up to create Heaven and Earth in much the same way as Tiamat was split in two by Marduk.
There is a location in our solar system where heat and ice met, it's called the snow line or frost line. The early solar wind pushed water vapor outward where it condensed into ice. That location is where we find the asteroid belt and it's divided into a drier inner belt and wetter outer belt.
The Temple Of Kukulcan at Chichen Itza, 9 levels representing the 9 Lords of the Night. On the equinoxes the sun produces a shadow along the staircase with 7 humps (Kukulcan/Queztalcoatl's sacred number) that appear to climb or descend with the sun.
