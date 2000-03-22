Announcement

does china have the spine to really take tiawan? ha! i mean, we all know they dont. and really, what would they gain?

    1st! china would not survive the trade hit. without the US they are worthless. thats a fact. without china the US would hurt... again trade. but not to the point of china. and over time - i am talking 2-3 years (and probably less than that). the US would only prosper. i would like to see this go down. yes, that is a messed up statement i just made. i understand. but forget MWHC... it will happen. it has to happen.
    After following this guy's arguments, I'm gonna say NO.

    Ignore the placard. It's starts with GDP vs. Insclusive Wealth (per the United Nations), and goes on from there.
    Why CHINA won't OVERTAKE the U.S. as planned? - YouTube
    https://www.youtube.com
    Sign up for FREE Global News Newsletter: https://rebrand.ly/GlobalRecapsWatch Uncensored videos & Support the channel on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bu...
     
    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

      why bother? its there for the taking if and when needed.

      the only reason I can see is if the US does something stupid

        China sees it's leverage keeps growing. They see they have a good thing going. I don't think they'll rock the boat with Taiwan unless someone else does first. They will continue to make preparations for a more lopsided victory if it ever happens however.

