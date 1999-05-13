414-2
That was the House vote to keep sanctions on Syria after the northern part of the country was hit by powerful quakes.
321-103
That was the House vote to keep US troops in Syria squatting on Syria's oil and wheat
Before these votes the US spent several years flooding the country with weapons to help terrorists take half the country.
That was the House vote to keep sanctions on Syria after the northern part of the country was hit by powerful quakes.
321-103
That was the House vote to keep US troops in Syria squatting on Syria's oil and wheat
Before these votes the US spent several years flooding the country with weapons to help terrorists take half the country.
Comment