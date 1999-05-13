Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

US Foreign Policy - Syria Version

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    US Foreign Policy - Syria Version

    414-2

    That was the House vote to keep sanctions on Syria after the northern part of the country was hit by powerful quakes.

    321-103

    That was the House vote to keep US troops in Syria squatting on Syria's oil and wheat

    Before these votes the US spent several years flooding the country with weapons to help terrorists take half the country.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    dems voted for defund the police. your point?

    Comment

    • #3
      Once apon a time there was a "Moderate Syrian Rebel Faction". Syria and their Russian allies focused all their military power against it while ignoring Islamic State, allowing IS and other radical groups to destroy the "Moderate Rebels".
      I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
      Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
      Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!
      • Likes 1

      Comment

      • #4
        Once apon a time US presidents were real leaders. your point?

        Comment

        • #5
          Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
          Once apon a time US presidents were real leaders. your point?
          My point is moast pointy.
          I'd poast a funny picture but "Pointy Point" produces crappy pictures on google image search.
          I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
          Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
          Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

          Comment

          • #6
            Originally posted by Broken_Erika View Post
            Once apon a time there was a "Moderate Syrian Rebel Faction". Syria and their Russian allies focused all their military power against it while ignoring Islamic State, allowing IS and other radical groups to destroy the "Moderate Rebels".
            ​​​​​​https://youtu.be/bMKy0_RE9HM

            Ah yes, Obama's "moderate rebels"

            ISIS took half the country and millions of people fled

            ​​​​​​"Most tellingly, the document noted that the weapons shipments were halted “in early September 2012.” This was a clear reference to the killing by militants that month of four Americans–Ambassador Christopher Stevens, another State Department official, and two CIA contractors–in Benghazi, the port city where the weapons to Syria were coming from. The Benghazi annex “was at its heart a CIA operation,” U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal. At least two dozen CIA employees worked in Benghazi under diplomatic cover."

            "Although top intelligence officials obscured the Benghazi operation in sworn testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, a Senate investigation eventually confirmed a direct CIA role in the movement of weapons from Libya to Syria. A classified version of a 2014 Senate report, not publicly released, documented an agreement between President Obama and Turkey to funnel weapons from Libya to insurgents in Syria. The operation, established in early 2012, was run by then-CIA Director David Petraeus."

            "Although the Obama administration claimed that the weapons funneled to Syria were intended for “moderate rebels,” they ultimately ended up in the hands of a jihadi-dominated insurgency. Just one month after the Benghazi attack, the New York Times reported that “hard-line Islamic jihadists,” including groups “with ties or affiliations with Al Qaeda,” have received “the lion’s share of the arms shipped to the Syrian opposition.”

            No sh!t

            "One month before the Benghazi attack, Pentagon intelligence analysts gave the White House a blunt appraisal. An August 2012 Defense Intelligence Agency report, disseminated widely among U.S. officials, noted that “Salafi[s], the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI [Al Qaeda in Iraq] are the major forces driving the insurgency.” Al Qaeda, the report stressed, “supported the Syrian opposition from the beginning.”

            Thats about when Jake Sullivan told Hillary Al Qaeda was on our side in Syria

            ​​​​​​https://mronline.org/2022/04/23/al-q...s-on-our-side/

            Comment

            • #7
              I am not even going to dignify that with a proper response.
              If yo want to blame abyone for Libya, it's mainly Sarkozy and Berlusconi.........
              I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
              Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
              Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

              Comment

              Previous template Next
              Working...
              X