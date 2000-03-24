How difficult is it to tell people if they are still working for you?

At Twitter, they are above such trivial things these days, it seems. From: https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-64871183
Mr Thorleifsson, 45, was a senior director in product design for Twitter. He told the BBC the ambiguity around his job was "strange" and "extremely stressful".
"I opened my computer on Sunday morning nine days ago and saw that the screen was grey and locked, indicating that I had been locked out of my Twitter accounts", he said.
"After a few days had passed I started reaching out to people, including Elon and the head of HR to ask about my situation.
"The head of HR has since twice emailed me and has not been able to answer whether or not I am an employee at Twitter."
Frustrated, he tweeted his top boss, Elon Musk.
(...)
After several follow up questions Mr Thorleifsson supplied a list of things he had done at the company. The exchange ended with Mr Musk posting two laughing emojis.
Shortly after that exchange Mr Thorleifsson said that Twitter's Human Resources department had contacted him and said that he had been fired.
