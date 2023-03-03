Announcement

biden over promised on student loan forgiveness.

  #1

    with that said. who is surprised? who would vote this is puppet again? why are we seeing all this only now? this was 'liberal buying votes' to the extreme. nothing more. nothing more at all. my question now is - have you liberals learned anything?
    Biden didn't care if it worked. He just wanted to build a loyal base from trying and gain cheap points at the expense of the "conservative" court and republicans.

