Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
The Altera Centauri collection has been brought up to date by Darsnan. It comprises every decent scenario he's been able to find anywhere on the web, going back over 20 years.
https://apolyton.net/forum/other-gam...rio-repository
-Check it out, and
enjoy some excellent Alpha Centauri/Alien Crossfire action
.
25 themes/skins/styles are now available to members. Check the select drop-down at the bottom-left of each page.
Call To Power 2 Cradle 3+ mod in progress: https://apolyton.net/forum/other-games/call-to-power-2/ctp2-creation/9437883-making-cradle-3-fully-compatible-with-the-apolyton-edition
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
biden over promised on student loan forgiveness.
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
My Wife Hates CIV
Distinguished
Join Date:
01 Jan 1970
Posts:
9028
Share
Tweet
#1
biden over promised on student loan forgiveness.
Today, 20:37
with that said. who is surprised? who would vote this is puppet again? why are we seeing all this only now? this was 'liberal buying votes' to the extreme. nothing more. nothing more at all. my question now is - have you liberals learned anything?
Tags:
None
Geronimo
Emperor
Join Date:
01 Jan 1970
Posts:
3666
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 20:47
Biden didn't care if it worked. He just wanted to build a loyal base from trying and gain cheap points at the expense of the "conservative" court and republicans.
Comment
Post
Cancel
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 21:15.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment