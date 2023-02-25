What fraction of your posts end up waiting for moderator approval to appear?
How often do your posts wait on moderator approval?
That is correct... nobody has been able to figure it out.
But it does seem to focus on "editing" and multiple links in the same post.
Most of the posts that need "approval" include many external links.
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
OTF Moderator Emeritus
- 18 May 1999
- 20276
Sometimes very frequently. Then not at all for a long time.
As mentioned, editing seems to be a factor.
Jon Miller-
I AM.CANADIAN
GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
The times I got it it did involve editing.
Didn't even know there was moderator approval here.
1992-Perot , 1996-Perot , 2000-Bush , 2004-Bush :|, 2008-Obama :|, 2012-Obama , 2016-Clinton , 2020-Biden
Emperor Penguin
- 01 Jan 1970
- 8726
I've found that if I post, then reread it and make a quick correction, a message may appear about 'spam' and requiring moderator approval for the post.
Distinguished
- 01 Jan 1970
- 9042
i think mods do a good job here at poly.
Originally posted by Egbert View PostFor the first time ever, I just noticed that one of my poasts has a tag "Unapproved".
I quoted Geranimo and wrote a few sentences
