How often do your posts wait on moderator approval?

  • #1

    How often do your posts wait on moderator approval?

    What fraction of your posts end up waiting for moderator approval to appear?
    9
    Never
    22.22%
    2
    Very seldom <1-2%
    55.56%
    5
    Not infrequently 2%-10%
    22.22%
    2
    All the gawdamn time 10%-80%
    0%
    0
    OMG it's totally bananas >90%
    0%
    0
  • #2
    Granted this is probably guesswork unless someone has access to something on the site that tracks this for us or keeps an OCD record.

    • #3
      Ming once told me that was a bug and he didn't know what caused it
      Last edited by Dinner; February 25, 2023, 13:31.
      Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
      • Likes 1

      • #4
        That is correct... nobody has been able to figure it out.
        But it does seem to focus on "editing" and multiple links in the same post.
        Most of the posts that need "approval" include many external links.
        Keep on Civin'
        RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
        • Likes 1

        • #5
          Thanks Ming!

          • #6
            Sometimes very frequently. Then not at all for a long time.

            As mentioned, editing seems to be a factor.

            JM
            Jon Miller-
            I AM.CANADIAN
            GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

            • #7
              The times I got it it did involve editing.
              Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

              • #8
                Didn't even know there was moderator approval here.
                Founder of The Glory of War, CHAMPIONS OF APOLYTON!!!
                1992-Perot , 1996-Perot , 2000-Bush , 2004-Bush :|, 2008-Obama :|, 2012-Obama , 2016-Clinton , 2020-Biden

                • #9
                  For the first time ever, I just noticed that one of my poasts has a tag "Unapproved".

                  I quoted Geranimo and wrote a few sentences
                  • Likes 2

                  • #10
                    I've found that if I post, then reread it and make a quick correction, a message may appear about 'spam' and requiring moderator approval for the post.
                    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

                    • #11
                      i think mods do a good job here at poly.

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Uncle Sparky View Post
                        I've found that if I post, then reread it and make a quick correction, a message may appear about 'spam' and requiring moderator approval for the post.
                        I had that too a couple times. IMO it's unfair to spam that it has to wait.
                        Blah

                        • #13
                          Solver has looked into it and made a change... Hopefully it will fix the problem.
                          Please report in the Moderator Input thread if it happens again so we can track if it's getting better or not
                          Keep on Civin'
                          RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
                          • Likes 1

                          • #14
                            Thanks - it may be just luck, but when I edit and put something into the "reason for edit" field posts seem to get thru usually.
                            Blah
                            • Likes 1

                            • #15
                              Originally posted by Egbert View Post
                              For the first time ever, I just noticed that one of my poasts has a tag "Unapproved".

                              I quoted Geranimo and wrote a few sentences
                              Obviously, the software gods do not want people quoting Geranimo. Maybe he dares to speak heresy (or is that truth)?
                              Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

