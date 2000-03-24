Dominion legal case vs Fox

CNN claims:
Now CNN is certainly not a fan of Fox and even if we ignore their actual stance(s) on whatever poltics, they remain competitors in the media world.
With this in mind, is there a point in claiming FOX is in legal trouble, or will this turn out to be a nothingburger (I love the word nothingburger and always wanted to use it )?
With this in mind, is there a point in claiming FOX is in legal trouble, or will this turn out to be a nothingburger (I love the word nothingburger and always wanted to use it )?