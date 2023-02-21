Biden (aka the puppet) visits Ukraine..... and lets russia know.

so here is my thing. this is far beyond why biden (aka the puppet) went to Ukraine. Whatever that reason was... who knows. i am sure biden (aka the puppet) could not even explain why. my issue is WHY did the US feel the need to explain to US media that they 'warned' russian a couple of hours ahead of said visit. and please... 'warned'. this is a complete question on its own too. i understand the US does not want to 'make the dance' with russian anymore than what it is now. but please. in some ways i think dems/libs were calling russias bluff - take your best shot. take out biden (aka the puppet) for us... do us dems/liberals a favor. and what was the end result of this 'visit''. no word on that one. this was a complete show of US weakness. the US 'asking' russia to please stop with the 'cheap' shots for a few hours is what it really was. and russia - it seems - agreed. wow. what has war become??