StarWars doors - deathtraps? And other SW-related issues

Just seen the trailer for Mandalorian s3.
Which rminded me on the door/kill scene in s1. I always thought those doors open/close way too fast! Imagine the sensors go wrong, then you could lose valuable body parts. Or the Empire sabotages all them doors to kill the rebels like Mando did with that troublemaker in s1. Think about that!
There's also other SW things which I think need more critical debate.
For example the Empire's lax approach to the rule of law in the outer rim. I mean, it's supposed to be the Empire. Shouldn't it have some kind of iron-fisted rule over the galaxy? But no, in "A New Hope" some guy is happily bragging away that he's sentenced to death on oh so many planets, while sitting in a bar without anyone bothering!?! Sure, Empire, instead of getting murderers into prison send stormtroopers after some droids nobody's looking for...
Last but not least I always hoped there would be a separate show about Midichlorians, but no luck yet
