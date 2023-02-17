Announcement

the thumper thread

    the thumper thread

    ""If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all" thumpers dad i believe said that.

    with that said. Serb gives ploy color and always a good read.
    MWHC never has a self confidence problem
    Order of the Fly
    Those that cannot curse, cannot heal.

      ZEE has the coolest avatar.

        there is nothing better than spending a friday night on poly!

          here is some neat things/facts for serb - and everyone else!

          * Russia is the world’s largest country by area.

          * Russia has the world’s longest railway. The Trans-Siberian spans nearly the whole country, departing Moscow in the west and travelling to Vladivostok in the east. The entire journey is 9,200km long (5,700mi)

          * Moscow is home to more billionaires than almost any other city.

          * Russia has more time zones than any other country in the world.

          * Russia’s Lake Baikal is the deepest in the world and contains about 20% of the world’s unfrozen freshwater.

          * Russia is home to Oymyakon, the coldest inhabited place on Earth. On 6th February 1933, its weather station recorded a temperature of -67.8 °C.

          * Russia shares a border with 14 countries: Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, China, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and North Korea. No other country has as many borders.

          * Russia is almost as big as Pluto: 17 million sq km compared to Pluto at 17.6 million sq km.

          * One of the most interesting facts about Russia is that, at their closest point, Russia and the US are a mere 4km (2.5mi) apart. Big Diomede Island is a part of Russia while Little Diomede Island is a part of the American state of Alaska.

          * The dialling code for Russia is 007 - is this a fact??

          Uncle Sparky
            #5.1
            Uncle Sparky commented
            Yesterday, 01:32
            Editing a comment
            Speaking of 007 - I very much enjoyed the Thumper and Bambi scene in 'Diamonds are Forever'.
          mwhc - yes... sometimes obnoxious and always over-bearing, but! at the same time trying to do...... what is right. with that said. i will stop here.

