the thumper thread

here is some neat things/facts for serb - and everyone else!
* Russia is the world’s largest country by area.
* Russia has the world’s longest railway. The Trans-Siberian spans nearly the whole country, departing Moscow in the west and travelling to Vladivostok in the east. The entire journey is 9,200km long (5,700mi)
* Moscow is home to more billionaires than almost any other city.
* Russia has more time zones than any other country in the world.
* Russia’s Lake Baikal is the deepest in the world and contains about 20% of the world’s unfrozen freshwater.
* Russia is home to Oymyakon, the coldest inhabited place on Earth. On 6th February 1933, its weather station recorded a temperature of -67.8 °C.
* Russia shares a border with 14 countries: Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, China, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and North Korea. No other country has as many borders.
* Russia is almost as big as Pluto: 17 million sq km compared to Pluto at 17.6 million sq km.
* One of the most interesting facts about Russia is that, at their closest point, Russia and the US are a mere 4km (2.5mi) apart. Big Diomede Island is a part of Russia while Little Diomede Island is a part of the American state of Alaska.
* The dialling code for Russia is 007 - is this a fact??
Comment