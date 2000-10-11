Announcement

edelweis and russian propaganda (bebro)

  • #1

    I really hate all those so called "commie" or ultra left greeks

    I basically of coruse hate the right wingerss but an hinest decent right winger I can stand and say hey you're wrong about this and that but when it comes to an extreme left winger I do think he is an idiot. Maybe his heart is in the right place but if his idea of not drowing is plunging into the sea and try to breath, sorry but you're an idiot.

    actually i am surprised how democracis can survive with so many idiot people in them

    now there was a news item that the ukranians named a batallion after a nazi name named edelweis that actually had carried out massacres in Greece.

    and the commies/extreme left wingers were saying: see?

    turns out there is also a russian batallion named edelweis, so woud the russians name an army unit after a nazi unit?

    no. it just proves that people are stupid.

    i can't stand right wijger corruption but I can't stand left wing stupidity either


    actuallly I'm surprised wi're such a kick ass country
  • #2
    I wish people would stop trying to fit every political idea under the sun under some 1-dimensional linear left-right axis, judging each idea based on where they think the ideas lie on that axis. Stupidity transcends the political spectrum Paik

    • #3
      Originally posted by Geronimo View Post
      i agree. i think.

      • #4
        so woud the russians name an army unit after a nazi unit?
        Never!

        no. it just proves that people are stupid.
        That justy proves that you are fkn ibecile, who eats whetever the sh!t they feed you!

        A FKN IDIOT!!!

        A brainless one!

        i can't stand right wijger corruption but I can't stand left wing stupidity either


        actuallly I'm surprised wi're such a kick ass country
        You are a whore of a whore.
        A massproduct of a brainless zombies.
        Last edited by Serb; Yesterday, 04:22.

        • #5
          serb. really now. have a drink.

          • #6
            Originally posted by Geronimo View Post
            So, when a Nazi duck walks like a Nazi duck and screams like a Nazi duck, it is still not a Nazi duck, if that Nazi duck is your son of a b!tch?
            Last edited by Serb; Yesterday, 04:23.

            • #7
              .
              Last edited by Serb; Yesterday, 04:23.

              • #8
                Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
                serb. really now. have a drink.
                Dig your hole.
                Trust me, we will incinerate your Nation, thanks to its stuidity and arrogance.
                Last edited by Serb; Yesterday, 04:23.

                • #9
                  The urkanian friend I was talking to you about, proved it

                  I don't need to prove it, I trust him blindly


                  wow though russian propaganda almost ALMOST ,made it



                  I'm this close to voite right wing....

                  • #10
                    That will be the same day as always, then - FLASH and BANG and you are no more.
                    That would take a second for you to realise that your state is burnt to death.
                    Last edited by Serb; Yesterday, 04:24.

                    • #11
                      "commies" and extreme left winfg are deranged russian junta fed clowns


                      too bad about that I'msad about that

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                        The urkanian friend I was talking to you about, proved it

                        I don't need to prove it, I trust him blindly


                        wow though russian propaganda almost ALMOST ,made it



                        I'm this close to voite right wing....
                        Proved what, idiot?

                        • #13
                          Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                          "commies" and extreme left winfg are deranged russian junta fed clowns


                          too bad about that I'msad about that
                          Ты - хуйло, ебаное, а ни разу не коммунист!

                          Долбоебина.

                          • #14
                            that there is a russian batallion named edelweis

                            DO YOU CHALLANGE ME TO GO AND FIND IT?

                            • #15
                              don't talk russian to me

                              I'm not half arsed to have it trasnlated

