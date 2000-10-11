edelweis and russian propaganda (bebro)

I really hate all those so called "commie" or ultra left greeks
I basically of coruse hate the right wingerss but an hinest decent right winger I can stand and say hey you're wrong about this and that but when it comes to an extreme left winger I do think he is an idiot. Maybe his heart is in the right place but if his idea of not drowing is plunging into the sea and try to breath, sorry but you're an idiot.
actually i am surprised how democracis can survive with so many idiot people in them
now there was a news item that the ukranians named a batallion after a nazi name named edelweis that actually had carried out massacres in Greece.
and the commies/extreme left wingers were saying: see?
turns out there is also a russian batallion named edelweis, so woud the russians name an army unit after a nazi unit?
no. it just proves that people are stupid.
i can't stand right wijger corruption but I can't stand left wing stupidity either
actuallly I'm surprised wi're such a kick ass country
