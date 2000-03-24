Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Wagner-founder and Putin-ally Prigozhin sez he stopped recruiting criminals

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Wagner-founder and Putin-ally Prigozhin sez he stopped recruiting criminals

    I think "Wagner-founder and Putin-ally Prigozhin" has a really nice ring to it. Which is why I think we need more threads on Wagner-founder and Putin-ally Prigozhin, so here's one.

    Russia's Wagner mercenaries halt prisoner recruitment campaign - Prigozhin

    I'm wondering if they will erect a monument to the unknown criminal in Russia soon, given that they owe so much to criminals used as cannonfodder in this very special war.

    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X